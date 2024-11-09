Public invited to share input on redevelopment plans for downtown Mastic Beach

Brookhaven Town has announced a public meeting Thursday night to discuss plans for the long-awaited redevelopment of downtown Mastic Beach. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at William Floyd High School, 240 Mastic Beach Rd. in Mastic Beach. Town officials said Friday in a news release that Jericho-based master developer Beechwood Organization will present a proposed land use plan for the redevelopment area, which includes a half-mile stretch of Neighborhood Road — the hamlet’s business district. Brookhaven and Beechwood officials have said the plan includes a mix of townhouses, condominiums, stores and parking areas. The area currently features small stores, restaurants and bars, and newly constructed buildings including an ambulance company and a branch of the Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library. Redeveloping the downtown has received widespread support from residents and also business and civic leaders. Officials expect the redevelopment to receive a boost from the construction of Suffolk County's Forge River Watershed Sewer District, which includes sewer hookups crucial to the addition of new homes and restaurants. The redevelopment plan includes as many as 140 properties, most of them aging businesses and vacant lots, town officials have said. Those attending the meeting will be invited to take part in small-group discussions with Beechwood and Brookhaven representatives to discuss details of the plan and provide feedback. In a statement, Supervisor Dan Panico, a Mastic Beach native, said he hoped the plan will “write a new positive chapter in the history of Mastic Beach.” Mastic Beach was an incorporated village for about seven years before disbanding in 2017 following years of budget crises and political infighting. Town officials in 2018 launched a redevelopment plan aimed at rebuilding the downtown and attracting new homeowners. According to the latest available figures from the 2020 Census, Mastic Beach has 14,199 residents. Beechwood was selected in 2021 to serve as the project's master developer.

