Pickleball fever coming to New Hyde Park with renovations at Tully Park

Pickleball fever has made its way to New Hyde Park.

The Town of North Hempstead will open 14 new pickleball courts in July as part of a renovation to Michael J. Tully Park that has an overall projected cost of about $9 million, according to town officials.

They called the project the largest renovation at the Evergreen Avenue park since its construction more than 50 years ago.

“This is a major investment in Tully — in the field, parking lot and now of course the pickleball courts,” Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said Monday. “Everybody asks for pickleball courts now.”

DeSena said Tully Park will offer the most pickleball courts in one location in Nassau County. The sport has grown in popularity in the last few years and many municipalities have offered courts and classes to address the craze.

The town has invested nearly $2 million in the new pickleball courts, which are separate from the tennis courts.

Renovation work also was done on a tennis court recently, along with improvements to the dog park.

DeSena said workers have begun tackling improvements to the track and its deteriorating turf field — at a cost of $3 million. Construction on that part of the project is expected to take up to six months.

A reconstruction of the parking lot, which is filled with potholes and bumps, also is on the list, at a projected cost of $4 million, according to town officials. They said that work could begin in the fall, but plans haven't been finalized.

A $1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help pay for the new parking lot, which is built on the site of a former landfill.

DeSena noted that because of that history, workers will install geotextile netting under the new surface to make sure sinkhole problems of the past don't recur.

Currently, the bumpy parking lot is filled with potholes and cracks and many parts have been patched repeatedly.

Councilman Dennis Walsh said the improvements are much needed and long overdue. He said many residents asked for improvements and are excited about the pickleball courts.

"This is the most popular thing around now," he added.

Walsh also noted that the parking lot reconstruction is sorely needed and will enhance the recreation area.

The park's main building was repaired after Superstorm Sandy caused damage to the exterior in 2012. FEMA reimbursed the town for some of the expenses, Newsday reported in 2015.

The park's 30,000-square-foot aquatic center opened in 1978 and in 2010, it was renovated to feature a figure-eight slide, a zone with six lanes for lap swimming and an exercise room. The park also has three athletic fields and basketball courts in addition to its tennis courts, track and stadium seating.

Lakeville Estates Civic Association president Bill Cutrone said the any improvement to the community is welcome but he’s worried the parking lot problems could persist.

“We hope that was taken into consideration with the construction so that a couple years from now we don’t have the problems that the facility has had over the years,” Cutrone said.