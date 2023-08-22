Plan to make former Suffolk psych center grounds 'a real highlight' of New York State parks system is ready

State parks officials have unveiled a master plan for Nissequogue River State Park that outlines a vision for its future to guide its final transformation from a former state psychiatric center to a recreation destination.

On Aug. 2, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation released its plan for the 521-acre facility in Kings Park — which was home to Kings Park Psychiatric Center from 1855 until 1996.

The planning process began in 2020 and included gathering public comments and suggestions from community stakeholders before parks officials publicized a draft plan in November, the plan indicates.

It calls for multiple steps to revitalize the park, including:

Removing several buildings in different sections of the property as part of an effort to create more open space and cultivate the land for community gardening;

Restoring York Hall, a former psychiatric center building, as a space for live performances and events; and

Creating a waterfront destination at the park’s bluff that would include an accessible playground, dog run, restroom, bike loop and botanical garden.

Parks officials will review the plan annually to pick projects to be included in the department's budget, according to the plan, which shows state officials expect the improvements will cost "tens of millions of dollars" to implement.

Smithtown Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim said Monday town officials advocated for additions that weren't included in the plan, such as more sports fields and the conversion of York Hall into a museum, according to Wehrheim.

He said town officials also are concerned with the removal of Kings Park Boulevard, a paved road that stretches throughout the park, which is recommended in the plan.

Wehrheim said there is historic value to keeping the road, as well as safety reasons such as the road providing emergency access to the grounds.

The supervisor said town officials have sent comments to the state and are awaiting a response.

George Gorman, New York State Parks regional director, said Tuesday that the removal of Kings Park Boulevard would create more green space and make it "one cohesive park" for patrons.

Gorman added that while the public comment period closed Aug. 15, state officials are reviewing the town's written suggestions — which may be incorporated "if appropriate."

The state parks commissioner will do a final review of the master plan before its implementation.

John McQuaid, president of the nonprofit Nissequogue River State Park Foundation, said the master plan's completion puts the park in a better position for grant funding.

"Once we clean it up, it’s going to be a real highlight of the New York State park system," he added.

The park was established in 2000 with the transfer of 155.5 acres of the former state psychiatric center to the parks department, before a transfer of 365.7 more acres in 2006, the master plan shows.

Park visitors said in recent interviews that they welcomed the state's new plan.

Maryann Pavese, 62, of Kings Park, said she walks several times a week in the park and believes it needs improvements like an amphitheater and trails.

Tom Fallon, 28, of Kings Park, and his girlfriend Sydney Basil, 29, of Smithtown, said while walking their dog Moose that they would love to see more open space and possibly restaurants where they could enjoy the view.

“There’s not much going on here, so anything to renovate it, make it nice … would be positive,” Fallon said.