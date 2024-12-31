North Babylon holiday lights display boosts a sense of community, volunteerism

The lights that make up a holiday display in North Babylon have come to shine brighter than residents ever could have imagined.

The Belmont Lake area’s Christmas lights spectacular represents the spirit of not only the season, but of community resiliency, civic leaders said.

More than 30,000 red and white lights adorn trees, bushes and lampposts at the “triangle,” a central gathering spot for residents off of Mount Avenue.

The decorations, which will be up this season until Tuesday, were started by Belmont Lake Civic Association vice president Leevant Coltrain in 2020.

As the COVID pandemic raged, Coltrain, who lives in the Belmont Lake neighborhood, found himself with time on his hands as his job working in the landscaping department for the Port Authority was cut to 10 days a month. As part of his work, Coltrain, 62, had been in charge of airport holiday displays, and he decided to use that experience closer to home.

“It was perfect timing and I needed to get out of the house,” he said. "Doing it during COVID, it was bringing peace, love and happiness, along with hope.”

Each year the display has grown and become more elaborate, civic association president Travis Steward said, with Christmas trees and wreaths added. Others from outside the community have begun taking notice.

Families even show up in Christmas pajamas to take their holiday card photos, he said. Visitors patronize local businesses, giving an economic boost to the neighborhood as well, said Steward, 27.

But most pronounced is the effect the display has had on local residents, he said, with homeowners who hadn’t decorated in years now inspired to liven up their own houses, too.

The display has helped bolster a sense of community and volunteerism, residents say. Credit: Howard Simmons

Helping seniors decorate, too

Last year, the triangle decorations caught the attention of Naldoven Seizeme, of Amityville, who owns a lights display company called Yule Love Lights. Seizeme, 23, was looking to do more work in communities and decided to install the triangle display himself for free.

He also volunteered to decorate outside the homes of 10 local seniors who could no longer do it themselves. This year, he did several more.

“It’s an amazing feeling to come home and see those lights,” he said. “For them I imagine it’s 10 times that, because maybe they can’t do it . . . maybe they don’t leave the house too much, but when they do go outside and see those lights, it feels like Christmas.”

Shirley Washington, 88, called the lights display Seizeme did at her house last year “glorious” and said it inspired her family members to decorate their own homes. She said the lights had a special meaning for her.

“It meant joy is still here,” she said. “It’s a renewing of the feelings and the joy I had as a younger person. It brought back that spirit of love and goodness and kindness.”

This year, Seizeme put lights on the house and along the steps and yard of Natalie Bodden, 92.

“When you’re older, it’s hard for you to do it yourself or to get someone,” she said. “That’s what makes Christmas to me is the lights. It really lifts my spirits.”

A rise in membership

The 65-year-old Belmont Lake Civic Association is one of the oldest historically Black civic associations on Long Island and in the state, Steward said. But membership and participation had waned in recent years. That changed after the triangle exhibit started.

“This Christmas light display has just spurred a flurry of activity in community volunteerism in this area of North Babylon that we haven’t seen in a long time,” Steward said. “It really has just blossomed into something special.”

As a result, the civic association’s membership has ballooned from an average of about 20 to 40 paying households, to 120 to150 paying households. Membership to the nonprofit is $30 a year.

The group is now multigenerational, with even teenagers becoming engaged, and members have taken on new initiatives, such as starting a community garden. “This was the sparkplug that we think is going to take us through the next 65 years,” Steward said of the lights.

Coltrain and Seizeme said they’re already thinking of ways they can make next year’s display even more spectacular.

“It gives the community the opportunity to see how we can spread love and joy,” Coltrain said. “We’re establishing a community Christmas.”