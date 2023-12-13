North Hempstead, CSEA 7555 agree to four-year contract

The North Hempstead Town Board has approved a four-year contract with its Civil Service Employees Association Unit 7555 that will increase salaries by 11.5% over the term of the contract, town officials said.

The contract, which covers about 370 workers in the highway, building, parks and other departments around the town, covers the period from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2026, said Thomas McDonough, union president of the local CSEA unit.

The contract retroactively covers union members in 2023, giving them a one-time payment of 4.5% of their current salary.

In 2024, they will get another 2% increase, followed by a 2% increase in 2025 and a 3% increase in 2026.

The union has been without a contract since the last agreement expired December 2022.

McDonough said the new contract was “fair and equitable.”

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said in a statement the contract was “the result of numerous months of negotiations" and was overwhelmingly ratified by the employees.

“This new four-year contract is not only a fair agreement that will protect our taxpayers’ wallets, but it will also fairly compensate our CSEA members who provide invaluable town services," she said.

The town board voted 7-0 to approve the contract at its Dec. 5 board meeting.

Under the contract, new employees will start at a higher pay rate, McDonough said, which makes the positions more competitive to attract jobseekers.

The approximately 125 town employees who are paying 25% toward their medical insurance will see that fall to 18% in 2024, officials said.

And in 2025 and 2026, the medical contribution will be 15%, according to town spokesman Brian Devine, who said the contributions needed to be lowered in phases to help budget the cost.

McDonough said the contract also allows for binding arbitration for any disciplinary actions or grievances, replacing a multi-step process that saw a complaint move through management before being resolved.

The agreement also includes a continuing education plan that reimburses union employees 50%, or up to $1,500, for work-related vocational education, town officials said.