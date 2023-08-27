Sign, sign, everywhere an illegal sign in North Hempstead as town starts crackdown

North Hempstead officials are cracking down on illegal signs promoting everything from cash for cars to tent rentals to extermination services and more, while warning repeat violators could face hefty fines.

In recent months, the town has fielded numerous complaints about illegal commercial signs, which frequently pop up on heavily trafficked roads.

It's prohibited to attach signs to things like traffic signals, lampposts or utility poles within the right of way of any town, state or county road or highway, unless granted written permission by a governmental entity, according to town code.

The ongoing problem is not only a quality-of-life issue, but also can impact safety because the signs can cause traffic disruptions, according to Councilman Peter Zuckerman.

The recent complaints sparked a new initiative under which town highway workers have begun removing illegal signs. Town officials also have directed the code enforcement department workers to issue violation notices to repeat offenders.

“No longer will you see on every pole 'car wash' or 'power wash your driveway' or whatever it is,” Zuckerman said in an interview. “This is something that is a town wide issue … and we’re coming after those signs.”

North Hempstead will give sign offenders between five and 45 days to remedy violations, according to town code.

The crackdown comes after the town passed legislation in 2021 that sets a maximum penalty of $2,500 for defacing municipal property by posting an illegal sign.

Officials said business owners and other individuals often post the rogue advertisements in highly populated areas like Northern Boulevard and Plandome Road.

Workers in the town’s highway department have collected more than 1,000 signs in the initiative's first month, according to Douglas Schlaefer, the superintendent of the highway department.

Seized signs are being recycled, officials noted.

“It’s a distraction to drivers when people are trying to get the telephone number off of the sign or perhaps nowadays taking a picture with their phone," Schlaefer said in an interview.

On a recent Monday, town workers Connor Owens and John Aronson didn't have to drive far before pulling over to remove a flashy advertisement from a utility pole while Newsday briefly rode along with them.

They often use what's known as a pinch bar — which helps with prying, moving or lifting objects — to take down signs that can be posted 10 feet up a pole. Sometimes the signs are stuck on with numerous staples, nails or even a tar-like substance.

Aronson said the removal process is often time-consuming and replacements frequently pop up "just days later."

Town code says the person or party identified on the sign is responsible for the violation. Town officials are asking residents to help the initiative succeed by calling 311 or 516-869-6311 to report illegal signs.

“The highway department can identify the top offenders and our code enforcement department can then, on the basis of the legislation that was passed, go issue a notice of violation, hopefully to prevent them from putting up signs in the Town of North Hempstead again,” Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey said of the initiative.