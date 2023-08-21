Long Island military veteran, 88, gets high school diploma through Operation Recognition

At the age of 88, Huntington resident George Kuhn can now add high school graduate to his list of accomplishments. When Kuhn dropped out of Huntington High School in January 1952 to enlist in the U.S. Air Force, he was two classes and six months shy of graduation. He was able to receive a diploma this year with help from some friends and New York State’s Operation Recognition, which allows veterans like him to earn a diploma through a local high school. The Huntington Town Board held an Aug. 8 ceremony to present Kuhn with a diploma from Harborfields High School. “I feel good about getting my diploma,” Kuhn said. “There are a lot of people who are proud of me.” At 17 years old, Kuhn was working as a clerk at Sarrow’s grocery store in Huntington Station and had never been far from home, except for a trip upstate as part of program for Newsday delivery carriers. Becoming a butcher — a direction that store management was leading him in — did not appeal to him. He said he was more interested in airplanes and aircraft engineering than high school. One August afternoon, a few co-workers said they were heading to downtown Huntington to enlist in the Air Force. “I said, ‘Why wasn’t I invited?’ and they said, 'Come on,' ” Kuhn recalled. “What the person said sounded good to me, so I signed up.” Kuhn said the Korean War was nearing its end, so he was not concerned with serving in a combat zone. The spur-of-the-moment decision led to a four-year career in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic. His military career took him to upstate Geneva; Wichita Falls, Texas; Chanute, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Langley, Virginia, and finally Japan. He returned to Long Island and worked at Grumman in Calverton for seven years. Over the years he also worked in his family business, at Republic Airport and as a house painter, ending his career at Home Depot. He said he had no regrets about his decision to drop out of high school. The lack of a diploma only came up once but was never a barrier to employment, he said. In March, Kuhn attended a musical performance for veterans by Harborfields High School students. After hearing his story, District Superintendent Rory Manning told him about Operation Recognition. Kuhn told family friend Joseph Pipolo, a Walt Whitman High School English teacher, about the program. Pipolo contacted Town Board Member Dave Bennardo, a former South Huntington and Harborfields school superintendent, to file paperwork and arrange the diploma ceremony. “I thought if this is something cool for him to feel celebrated and acknowledged for this sacrifice he made, then why not?” Pipolo said. Kuhn will be invited to attend Harborfields' 2024 graduation ceremony next spring and walk with the class. “It’s an honor to recognize our veterans,” Manning said. "I want him to walk across the stage in his gown and get the feeling of receiving the diploma which he deserves.”

