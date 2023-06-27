Oyster Bay considers new employee disclosure rules after Inspector General Brian Noone steps down amid DA probe

Oyster Bay's Town Board will consider new employee disclosure requirements Tuesday, days after the resignation of Inspector General Brian Noone, whose actions prosecutors are investigating after an ethics probe into his approval of a proposed $2 million contract for a vendor records show has ties to his business.

The town attorney's office was finalizing the proposed resolution Monday, which will include five new disclosure requirements that are intended to strengthen the town’s existing ethics laws, according to Oyster Bay spokeswoman Marta Kane. She didn't elaborate on what the requirements would entail.

But Kane said town board members also will announce the formation of a new committee to search for Noone's replacement.

Noone resigned three weeks after Newsday reported he'd been sidelined from his contract oversight responsibilities since late March amid a town ethics board probe, with retired State Supreme Court Justice Angelo Delligatti assuming Noone's duties for $75 an hour.

The town launched the ethics probe after legislators tabled a resolution Noone approved for the award of a cybersecurity contract to vendor Enterprise Security Solutions LLC, whose owner is listed as the cybersecurity practice leader for Noone's private company, Nova Venture Partners.

A lawyer for the ethics board said he cleared Noone of any conflicts of interest in the probe, which was sparked by a complaint from a member of the public. But the lawyer also said he didn't speak to the vendor in question as part of the probe, which included a review of town documents and an interview with Noone.

Town procurement policy states "no employee, officer or agent of the Town of Oyster Bay shall participate directly or indirectly in the selection or in the award or administration of any contract if a conflict, real or apparent, would be involved."

Noone also played a role in hiring companies for town contracts during a 2021 cyberattack on Oyster Bay's computer network that are linked to his business, Newsday previously reported.

Town officials said earlier this month that they'd been in communication with the Nassau County District Attorney's Office for several weeks and had handed over materials to prosecutors, who previously confirmed an investigation is underway.

In his resignation letter, Noone, 76, of Syosset, called allegations against him "libelous," saying he "served the Town faithfully, without conflict or self-interest." The former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official stepped down from his town position Friday after serving in the role since 2019.

His job was created in the wake of a bribery scandal involving former Oyster Bay concessionaire Harendra Singh that sent former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife to federal prison.

Tuesday's board meeting starts at 10 a.m. at Town Hall.

Check back for updates on this developing story.