New electric vehicle charging stations coming to Oyster Bay

Oyster Bay will install two dozen new electric vehicle charging ports in the town for public use thanks to a state grant announced earlier this year.

But before Oyster Bay gets them up and running, the town board plans to amend the code regulating their use.

Under the proposed changes, EV charging station users will need to move their vehicles within 30 minutes of receiving a full charge or face fines.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said the agency awarded the town a $490,811 grant to install 22 Level 2 charging ports and one direct-current fast charging pedestal.

Town spokesman Brian Nevin said the town plans to install 11 charging stations with two ports each as well as two direct-current fast charging pedestals.

The funds are part of a more than $1 billion initiative for the installation of EV charging infrastructure statewide, according to the DEC.

“You’re going to start seeing them showing up in various areas throughout the town,” Oyster Bay Councilman Steve Labriola said at a hearing last week on the code amendment. “This enables the town to work quickly without having to come back to the town board to change parking restrictions at all these various places.”

Users will be able to pay for vehicle charges with a credit card, Nevin said in an email. He said the timing of the installations isn't clear yet but they will be put in parks in the hamlet of Oyster Bay, as well as in Bethpage, Woodbury, Massapequa Park and at the town's public works facility in Syosset.

The town board plans to set rates for vehicle charging and violations at a future date.

Nassau police and the town's public safety officers will handle enforcement of the charging station time limits, Nevin said.

Rosemary Mascali, chair of education and outreach for Drive Electric Long Island, a coalition of electric vehicle stakeholders, said long charging times for Level 2 chargers have led to various strategies by charging station administrators to make sure people don’t leave vehicles parked there after the charging is finished.

“It’s not like they’re trying to collect more money from you, they really just want you to move your car so it’s open to someone else," Mascali added.