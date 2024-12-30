Snouder's in Oyster Bay, closed since 2010, to reopen as French restaurant L'Etoile

A historic building that housed Snouder's Corner Drug Store until 2010 will have a new chapter next year when a French-concept restaurant and local gourmet market is expected to open in its place.

Snouder’s, at West Main Street and South Street, first opened in 1884 and was Oyster Bay’s longest continuously-run business. Three years later it became the site of Oyster Bay’s first telephone, where President Theodore Roosevelt took calls, historians have said. By 1889, a soda fountain was added and Snouder’s became a social gathering spot in the hamlet, according to the town, which declared the location a landmark in 1987.

Since closing in 2010, preservationists have fought to save the historic structure. Now after an extensive renovation, a new restaurant, L’Etoile (meaning "star,” in French), from Stellina Hospitality Group, is set to open in the building early next year, company officials said. Provisions Market — a gourmet food store, will also occupy the space, according to Provisions' website. Restaurant operators are aiming for a February opening.

The exterior will remain unchanged as new tenants move in and patrons of L'Etoile, which will seat about 80 people, will see some of Snouder's original wood framing.

Meredith Maus, the outgoing director of the Oyster Bay Main Street Association, said Snouder’s is part of the fabric of the century old hamlet.

“It really is just an amazing piece of our history and is still such an active part of our present,” Maus said. “Tying the two together just makes sense.”

Homage to history

The original store had striped awnings, and the words "ice cream soda" were written in cursive on the facade. There were ornate windows and distinctive shingles, according to historical photographs. Sabrina Milana, Stellina's director of operations, said even after the renovations were completed, “a lot of the original structure has remained intact,” including columns and beams. Also, the Snouder’s logo, written in green letters on the outside of the building, will remain, she said, as an homage to the building’s history.

After buying the property in 2015, a previous owner planned to demolish it, Newsday reported in 2018. The plan drew opposition from locals and preservationists.

Tim Lee, owner of TML Builders and Lee Land Development, purchased the location about five years ago and set out to restore the property.

Growing up in Cold Spring Harbor, Lee said he used to ride his bike past Snouder’s. Over the years he developed an interest in restoring the building to its former grandeur.

The building's architecture posed challenges, said Lee, who specializes in historic restorations. Snouder’s had foundational problems and was leaning to one side. Feeding utility lines into the old structure was tedious, Lee said, and the construction had to adhere to guidelines for the restoration of historic properties.

Lee, who grew up in a home built in the 1840s, said he became interested in breathing life into old properties.

“At the end of the day, if you care about it enough, it’s not about the money,” Lee said. “It’s about doing something that’s right for historic antiquities and future generations."

Downtown boost

Provisions, which has a bakery in the hamlet, will open a grocery store offering gourmet food, according to the company's website.

Rob Brusca, a board member of the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce, said that the building is still standing — and now restored — is a testament to Snouder's historic import.

“I do think it acted as a foundation for what has become the revitalization and the restoration of the downtown hamlet,” Brusca said.

Milana said her family moved to Oyster Bay about five years ago and was curious about the old Snouder's storefront. The Milana family operates several other Stellina locations, including Stellina Ristorante and The Audrey in Oyster Bay.

Lee "was looking to put a restaurant in there, and his original idea was to do French,” Milana recalled. "And after meeting with him, we decided that we were in love with the space.”

Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said the new look for Snouder’s is an example of the town “blending tradition with innovation.”

“This project not only preserves an iconic landmark but also brings new vitality to our downtown, supporting economic growth and enhancing our community’s charm,” Saladino said in a statement.