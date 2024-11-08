6 Port Jefferson code officers leave jobs in apparent protest of policy banning firearms at workplace, mayor says

The chief of Port Jefferson's code enforcement division and at least five other officers have left their jobs in the past two weeks, Mayor Lauren Sheprow said, after officials late last month barred village employees from carrying firearms on duty.

Chief Andrew Owen resigned, Assistant Chief Charles Gennaro retired and four other code enforcement officers also resigned in apparent protest of the policy, which was approved 5-0 by the village board in a hastily called Oct. 25 meeting.

Officials have said the measure was prompted by the discovery on Sept. 27 of a code officer's unattended weapon in a Village Hall restroom.

Port Jefferson officials met Friday morning with officials of CSEA Local 1000, which represents village employees, to discuss the matter. Sheprow said the parties agreed to meet again next Friday.

Sheprow, in an interview Thursday, said village residents are "100%" safe despite the resignations, adding that Suffolk County police make regular patrols of the village.

Code enforcement officers issue parking tickets and patrol parks and other public facilities but are not empowered to make arrests, she said, adding officers are instructed to report crimes to Suffolk police.

“It’s not our intention to make our code enforcement officers to feel persona non grata," Sheprow said. "We are not asking for anyone’s resignations. We are interested in seeing this agency continue in enforcing village code.”

Port Jefferson does not issue service weapons to code officers, Sheprow said previously, adding that the weapon found in the bathroom was the personal property of the unnamed officer.

She said the village would seek a new chief and hire officers to replace those who resigned.

Code enforcement officers are paid $19.31 to $29.11 per hour, Sheprow said. As part-time employees, they do not receive health care benefits, she added.

Sheprow said Owen, a former NYPD officer appointed to the post two years ago, was paid $35,000 annually.

Attempts to reach Owen were unsuccessful.

Gennaro said Thursday he had “retired, not resigned” and referred additional questions to Local 1000 president Dan O'Connell.

O'Connell, a sergeant in the code enforcement division, declined to comment Friday.

Some residents and those who work in the village told Newsday they feel less safe with unarmed code officers. Some said the officers often are the first on the scene when incidents occur.

“They [code officers] can break up the fights or whatever until Suffolk County police arrive," said Julie Vitrano, 43, a real estate agent who works in the village. "It’s not that safe anymore."

Suffolk police responded to 80 reported crimes in Port Jefferson last year, including 66 larcenies, five motor vehicle thefts, three aggravated assaults, three burglaries, two robberies and one rape, according to statistics posted on the police department website.

Through Nov. 2, Suffolk police had 34 reports of crimes in Port Jefferson, including 25 larcenies, five assaults, three auto thefts and one burglary, the department said in an email.

Sheprow said firearms were barred because of insurance liability concerns, adding liability insurance would cost $300 per officer.

“It was concerning to me all along and even prior to running," said Sheprow, who took office last year. "I felt it was an important issue to consider and investigate.”

Village officials also were concerned about a costly lawsuit if someone was injured by an unattended weapon, she said. “Everything was pointing to big liability,” she added.

The office of Attorney General Letitia James says government buildings are considered "sensitive places" where weapons are not allowed.

Serge Colas, 39, of Brentwood, a security guard at Frigate ice cream shop, said the village is "drastically different" compared with a year ago, citing late-night fights and public drunkenness.

“Disarming everybody is not going to make it easier,” he said. “I’m not walking around with any fear. But you can see that the regulars … they’re walking around on eggshells.”