North Hempstead to allow retail in some Port Washington warehouses, easing old zoning rules

North Hempstead Town has loosened some of the zoning restrictions in an industrial park in Port Washington that sprouted from sandpits in the 1970s To meet the economic moment, officials said, the town has updated its code to allow for businesses in the zone — currently home to warehouses, manufacturing plants and other industrial buildings — to dedicate small spaces for selling goods. The change was prompted by a request from Prime Food Distributor, a meat processor in Port Washington, to allow retail sales of goods, town officials said. The measure allows retail products to be sold at properties already permitted to operate in the district. But under the measure, the sales area must not exceed 10% of the space or 1,000 square feet, whichever is smaller. The board voted 7-0 to approve the resolution at its Nov. 12 board meeting. The measure allows for accessory retail use — the sale of prepackaged food, coffee, tea, cocoa or branded merchandise — to open in a zoning area known as the Planned Industrial Park District, town officials said. Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said in a statement the resolution is part of the town's commitment to helping local companies find "innovative ways to thrive" during "challenging economic times." "Passing this resolution and allowing some accessory retail to help drum up direct commerce with the general public is just such an approach," DeSena said in a statement. "North Hempstead wants to be a partner in their success because when our businesses thrive, we all thrive. “ The district, located in Port Washington on the west side of Shore Road and south of North Hempstead Beach Park, includes the auto parts company RockAuto, Ace Party & Tent Rental, wine supplier Palm Bay International and others. The town’s PIP zone wasconceived in the 1960s, according to Newsday archives. The zone allows for warehouses, distribution plants, corporate office buildings, banks, and research and design labs, among other uses. Riverhead Town allows "supportive" retail in a similar area zoned for industrial use and offices, also known as the Planned Industrial Park District. Sales areas must not be larger than 5% of the gross floor area, or 1,500 square feet, whichever is less. "The mixed use formula makes sense," Dawn Thomas, Riverhead's community development director, said in a statement. Thomas said that "traditional" zoning regulations "would prefer to separate things completely; residential only, retail only, industrial only. However, that's not how people live their day to day lives." North Hempstead officials considered loosening their restrictions recently. The district “was never meant to have retail," said Nancy Shahverdi, the town’s commissioner of planning. “We don’t want retail as the main use, but we did feel it made sense, and it was still consistent with the original intent of the PIP zone, to allow only accessory retail incidental to a main use.” Prime Food Distributor, on Seaview Boulevard, sells meat in bulk to other companies. For instance, 15 pounds of bottom round flat beef can be purchased for $79.95. The zone change allows distributors to sell directly to the public. Prime did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Shahverdi said it's unlikely the new regulations will result in "significant changes" in the town's zoning code, but other businesses could take advantage of the new measure. "We thought about the potential of other warehousing units having accessory retail," Shahverdi said.

