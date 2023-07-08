Strain Stars cannabis dispensary opens in East Farmingdale

Long Island's first retail marijuana dispensary opened Saturday in East Farmingdale, with a crowd snaking around the corner waiting to get cannabis products.

More than two years after New York legalized recreational marijuana, the owners of Strain Stars opened the brick-and-mortar dispensary at noon.

“We’re really finally catching up,” said William Young, 27, of Amityville, as he waited in line. “It’s been long overdue.”

Young said he had let his medical marijuana license lapse, so it’s "cool" that he can obtain marijuana this way. He predicted that he would be a regular customer at the business.

People wait in line outside Strain Stars on Saturday. Credit: Gary Licker

The family-owned, 3,500-square-foot storefront is on Route 110, south of Gazza Boulevard.

“We’re all very excited,” company CEO Yuvraj Singh said Friday. “We know this is pretty big news for Long Island and for Farmingdale, so we’re just trying to get this off without any hiccups.”

Singh, 24, owns the store with his sister Jasmine Kaur, 26, and cousin Kamaldeep Singh, 29 — all of Hicksville — and family friend Tushar Mallick, 32, of East Meadow.

They planned to open last month but there was a delay in getting a certificate of occupancy from Babylon Town.

The store is the 19th state-sanctioned cannabis dispensary in New York, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2021. It will carry more than 400 items from 16 state-approved suppliers that those 21 and older can buy.

With Denise M. Bonilla

Check back for updates to this developing story.