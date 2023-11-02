These Syosset H.S. seniors think composting is cool

For Syosset High School seniors Riddhi Jain and Emily Su, organic waste is much more than just trash. The 17-year-olds noticed composting programs in New York City and other parts of the country but an absence of any effort in the Town of Oyster Bay, recently spurring them to tackle the local issue of handling compostable waste. “I proposed the idea of having a backyard composting system where residents can repurpose the compost in their own backyard and own gardens,” said Jain, who intends to pursue a minor in sustainability and environmental science in college next year. Step one of that idea involved securing bins for eventual participants. This spring, Jain and Su reached out to the Town of Oyster Bay to ask for a letter of support so they could apply for a Nassau County grant that would cover the cost of the bins. They didn't land the grant but quickly worked to develop a relationship with a bin manufacturer, negotiating down the price from $150 to $55 per bin — an example of their fortitude, said Colin Bell, Oyster Bay's deputy commissioner of environmental resources. He worked with Jain and Su after their initial contact with the town. "These kids showed some resilience, did not give up and pivoted on the idea," said Bell. The teenagers' backyard pilot program launched in early summer and received robust interest, with around 200 people signaling they would be willing to learn more about it. Jain and Su enrolled 50 families in the pilot program to start, mostly Syosset homeowners. They hosted information sessions that taught residents about the science behind composting, why it helps reduce human-caused carbon emissions and how to strike the right balance between green and brown waste. Composting is a natural process that converts organic material like food waste and leaves into soil or mulch through decomposition, requiring only air and water to occur. Rather than sending trash to a landfill, it allows people to turn waste into a usable, nutrient-rich soil. Sara Covelli, 28, an Oyster Bay Cove resident and staffer in Bell's department, was one of the people intrigued by the prospect of developing her own fertilizer for her backyard garden. She now transfers compost to her backyard bin, which is designed in a way that mitigates any odor issue, about once a week. Covelli said she has been aware of Long Island's widespread practice of trucking off its compostable waste and saw the students' plan as an opportunity to engage in environmental stewardship. "That was a big motivation. Reducing the amount that I'm putting out," Covelli said of emissions. "At the same time, the result of my compost is nutrient-rich natural fertilizer that I can use in my garden." Jain and Su made gathering data from participants an element of the pilot program. Families who participate provide feedback on questions that include whether composting is convenient, how much compost they’re producing and if any problems have arisen. After participants buy a bin, there are no other costs involved. The students independently maintain the data and perform outreach to ensure the composting runs smoothly. The students will present the data to the town board near the end of the year to assess the program's effectiveness and enable officials to consider an expansion of the program, Bell said. Su, who intends to pursue college studies in environmental sustainability, credited her science classes for exposing her to "the degree to which we've harmed the planet." The high school senior, who wants to expand the program to include Syosset High School, added that reducing emissions on an individual level "is really important because I started realizing how drastic the consequences of our actions are." Supervisor Joseph Saladino recognized the efforts of Jain and Su at an Oct. 17 town meeting, presenting a citation for improving the welfare of the community. "These students have made it their mission to help out our environment,” Saladino said at the meeting. “This is very meaningful given the high volume of compostable waste currently incinerated and transported off the island.” Saladino called the early stages of the pilot program a “resounding success.”

