Riverhead amends zoning to ban cargo jetports at Enterprise Park at Calverton

A new zoning change will prevent the Enterprise Park at Calverton in Riverhead from becoming a cargo jetport, following months of community opposition.

Riverhead officials voted 4-1 Wednesday on the measure, which also prohibits commercial flights and flight instruction, but would allow fueling, storing, tying-down of aircraft, parking and maintenance so long as those operations are connected to a permitted use at the property.

Newly elected Councilwoman Denise Merrifield voted against the change.

She said she supports banning a cargo airport, but worries the legislation will "expressly permit" companies at EPCAL to use the runways as a private airport for their businesses.

“I fear we do not know how many businesses will be going in there, nor do we know how many flights a day,” she said, adding that businesses with aviation needs should use nearby airports such as Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach or Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley.

“Let me be clear: I absolutely want no airport, any flights whatsoever out of there,” Merrifield said.

Supervisor Tim Hubbard supported the zoning change Wednesday, saying it will protect against more intense cargo, commercial and freight uses.

The zoning change was proposed after Riverhead’s Industrial Development Agency on Oct. 23 denied financial aid to venture group Calverton Aviation & Technology to develop 1,644 acres as part of a $40 million deal. Riverhead had been in a contract to sell the land to the venture group since 2018. The IDA denial paved the way for the town board to declare the contract “null and void" the following day.

Residents have fervently opposed the group’s plans for a cargo jetport at the facility since 2022. The property, once owned by the U.S. Navy and used by Grumman Corp. to test military planes, includes an active 10,000-foot runway and inactive 7,000-foot runway.

At a Dec. 5 hearing, residents applauded the ban on cargo and commercial flights but said it didn't go far enough to restrict general aviation, which can include recreational flights, business travel, humanitarian aid and agricultural uses.

Town officials have said they plan to re-market the property and have called for a new appraisal for the 1,644 acres they had been poised to sell to Calverton Aviation & Technology.

Hubbard said businesses at the site have historically been allowed to use the active runway for accessory aviation uses.

"With us selling the property, it does give us added value … to allow an executive to fly in and fly out," he said. "This isn’t going to be daily flights, it’s not going to be bombarded by airplanes.”

Calverton Aviation & Technology officials have called the voided contract a "rash and legally deficient" decision and say they plan to "fully vindicate" their legal rights to contractually purchase and develop the property.

In response to the zoning change, spokesman Gary Lewi said the company would have agreed to runway restrictions set by the town.

According to the amendment, future owners, lessees and applicants must file covenants agreeing to the runway restrictions.