Shopping cart 'nuisance' has Riverhead mulling code change

Riverhead officials are considering amending town code to require retail stores located along Route 58, Route 25 and Route 25A to install anti-theft devices on shopping carts in an effort to reduce the spread of litter.

Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski told Newsday that for years his department's crews have been recovering shopping carts stolen from supermarkets and big box retail stores and discarded in various parts of town, often piled with trash.

“It’s becoming a nuisance,” Zaleski added.

Highway officials usually pick up about 20 discarded shopping carts around town on a monthly basis, according to the highway official. He said the carts tend to be left at places such as county bus stops, main streets like Roanoke Avenue and County Route 58 and dirt trails leading into wooded areas.

At one point, the department tried auctioning the carts but received no offers, leaving town workers to dispose of the carts themselves, officials said.

The code change would require retail outlets to install wheel locks on their carts — anti-theft devices that usually work by locking up a cart's wheels once it passes over the parking lot perimeter.

Riverhead officials also have discussed requiring the use of wireless systems to help deter cart theft at retail establishments. Wireless technology uses signals whenever carts go past the perimeter by locking the wheels to prevent the carts from moving.

The proposed town code states that stores will be fined if their carts are found on public property, in public rights of way or in other common areas.

Town Attorney Erik Howard told Newsday code enforcement officials would enforce the measure and violators would be fined, starting at $250 and going up to $1,000.

Riverhead's Town Board currently is reviewing the legislation and hasn't set a vote on the measure. If passed, retail establishments would have 90 days to comply with the requirements.

Company representatives of Stop & Shop, Lidl and ShopRite, which operate supermarkets on Route 58 in Riverhead, didn't return Newsday's requests for comment.

Greta Guarton, executive director for Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, said when Newsday contacted her about the issue that the carts could be used by people with low incomes to transport groceries to public transportation. She said she had concerns that the proposed code change could be targeting them unintentionally.

"Riverhead is among many areas that have people with low income that don't necessarily have their own vehicles, that do have to rely on public transportation or cabs, so that in and of itself is a problem," Guarton added.

Councilman Bob Kern told Newsday the stolen carts can be a costly expense for retail stores, with carts normally costing between $75 to $150 apiece, and some models costing between $300 and $400.

“There are some retail operations that have done it on their own, because when you look at the cost of a cart, it gets expensive. And who’s paying for it are the customers,” Kern added. “What we’re finding is people are taking them to the bus stops and people are unloading their groceries on the bus and leaving the carts there, but they’re all over the place.”

In seeking solutions, Kern said he and others looked at what other places with the same problem have done, such as in Seattle's outlying communities.