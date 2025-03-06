Riverhead residents toting colorful signs with catchy slogans into town board meetings will have to leave them at the door.

The town board on Tuesday approved new rules for its biweekly meetings that ban signs and posters and cut down on the amount of time the public has to address the five-member body. Residents criticized the board's ban, saying it limits freedom of speech and dampens displays of opposition to controversial topics.

“Not everyone is comfortable speaking publicly,” Cindy Clifford, president of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association, said Tuesday. People may have strong opinions but are too shy to speak from the podium, she said. “Holding up a sign is how they’ll know that you see where they stand and what they want or don't want. That’s something sending a letter won’t accomplish.”

Clifford urged the board to reconsider and instead limit sign displays to the back of the town's meeting room.

Hot-button issues — from warehouses in rural Calverton and a $40 million land deal at the Enterprise Park at Calverton to the prospect of luxury inns on Sound Avenue — often draw a crowd to town hall. Many attendees hold up signs to express their opinions visually to their lawmakers.

Town officials say the signs block others’ view of the meeting.

“To me it’s just a distraction. Not necessary,” Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard said while discussing the changes at a Feb. 27 town meeting. Hubbard missed the vote on the measure Tuesday, though he has supported the rule changes.

Officials said the sign ban only applies to the meeting room and not the lobby or outside town hall.

In January, the Suffolk County Legislature enacted a similar ban after demonstrators held signs referencing national issues, including the war in Gaza, Newsday previously reported. Brookhaven Town has similar measures in place.

The new rules restrict the time members of the public have to address the board from five minutes to three. Officials said the time limit will deter residents from rambling on and prolonging the meetings.

An earlier version of the proposal sought to remove public comments made via Zoom, where meetings are simulcast live. The board opted to continue allowing commenting on the platform.

The earlier proposal also attempted to ban “partisan political commentary,” though those references were removed from the final version of the bill.

Instead, the policy says speakers should refrain from profanity and vulgar and inflammatory language; racist and sexual slurs; shouting and other disruptions.

According to the new law, violators will be issued a warning and could be asked to leave. Police officers may be asked to assist if the person does not comply, according to the rules.

Town Attorney Erik Howard said the rules do not violate the state’s Open Meetings Law.

“The board has the ability to implement rules at their meetings provided those rules are reasonable and content neutral,” Howard said at the meeting.

Councilman Ken Rothwell shot back at critics, saying residents still have opportunities to express their opinion through spoken comments, letters, emails and phone calls.

“Voices are not restricted,” he said. “Our podium is open to one and all.”

Toqui Terchun of the Greater Calverton Civic Association said she was “thoroughly disappointed” in the decision to prohibit signs.

“Residents' voices are being restricted,” she said at the hearing on Tuesday. “It’s just plain and simple.”