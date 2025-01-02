Suffolk County bans signs at public meetings

Members of the public will be banned from bringing posters, placards, banners or other signs into Suffolk County Legislature meetings under a rule change that took effect Thursday.

The prohibition, added under the "decorum" section of the legislature’s 2025 rules, aims to curb what legisl ators say has become an obstructive habit of audience members. The change applies to both the Hauppauge and Riverhead auditoriums.

Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst), who was reappointed to the role Thursday, said speakers holding signs had never been an issue during his tenure until recently. At the Dec. 17 general meeting, residents held signs referencing the war in Gaza that read "Cease fire now," "No Suffolk Tax $ for genocide," and "Bring the war $ home."

Demonstrators typically position themselves behind the podium to be visible on camera as other people speak.

Suffolk sheriff's deputies who already screen attendees entering the meetings will inform anyone trying to bring a sign in that they’re not allowed, McCaffrey said.

Sign up for the Politics newsletter Get the latest political news stories, from local elections and legislation to reaction to national events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Check your signs at the door," he said.

It's unclear what other actions the legislature would take if someone was found to have sneaked in a sign inside the chambers.

Legis. Trish Bergin (R-East Islip) said the language on some placards can be "inciting."

The new rules also prohibit speakers who are addressing the legislature during public comment from playing video or audio recordings without prior permission.

William Duffy, counsel to the legislature, said the change is intended to address a concern that someone could use artificial intelligence to play a fabricated recording. Attendees can still take photos or video during the meeting.

The legislature voted 17-0, with one member absent, to adopt its 2025 rules at Thursday’s organizational meeting.

Setauket resident Deborah Little said she’s a "big fan" of signs as a "powerful, but very nondisruptive form of protest and free speech." She held a sign at the Dec. 17 meeting where she spoke about immigration.

"I frankly don’t understand what they’re afraid of," she said in an interview Thursday. "They don’t seem to want to hear much dissent or different opinions from the public."

Kristin O’Neill, deputy director of the New York State Committee on Open Government, said in an email an advisory opinion prepared in 2012 by the committee says municipalities "may establish reasonable rules" when allowing the public to comment. She added the state’s Open Meetings Law does not mandate municipalities allow public comment.

The advisory opinion says the key consideration in whether these signs should be banned is if they are deemed "obtrusive or disruptive in some way."

If a sign is blocking others from viewing the proceedings, for example, a rule requiring it to be moved or possibly removed would be reasonable, the opinion says. A sign displaying obscene language could be prohibited, it adds.

O’Neill said in her email to Newsday that banning recordings from speakers "seems reasonable" in her opinion since public comment "is not intended as a platform for sharing the opinions (or perhaps ‘alleged’ opinions) of others."

Legis. Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) suggested the legislature consider adding a sergeant-at-arms position to "enforce the presiding officer’s directives and oversight of our rules."

McCaffrey said there’s been discussion about that type of position and called it a "great suggestion."

In the New York Senate and Assembly, for example, the sergeant-at-arms is directed to "enforce the rules of the House, enforce order in the Assembly Chamber, lobbies and rooms," according to the legislative house's rules.