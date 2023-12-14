Restaurant's facade raising a ruckus in Amagansett

Inside Rowdy Hall, patrons have dined on a familiar menu of signature dishes like the Rowdy burger and French onion soup since the popular restaurant opened last month at its new location in Amagansett.

But the outside of the restaurant has sparked controversy, with its dark facade leading to town code violations and litigation.

East Hampton Town's Architectural Review Board previously denied the restaurant's application to feature black paint on its storefront after months of sparring.

Town code requires the board's approval of any changes to a commercial building, such as exterior paint, in the Amagansett Historic District where the business is located.

Despite board denial, the restaurant's ownership group, Honest Man LLC, changed the building's facade from dark green to what appears to be black before the business' opening.

Restaurant lawyer Jonathan Tarbet said in an interview that the paint is simply a “primer” coat and the final shade "would be a different color black."

But town officials said the facade's appearance sparked the issuance of two code violations on Nov. 8.

The divide deepened on Nov. 21 when the restaurant's ownership group filed a lawsuit known as an Article 78 petition in state Supreme Court in Suffolk County that challenges the board’s decision to deny the application to paint the facade black.

The special type of legal proceeding is intended to either compel or prohibit a government action.

Town officials declined to comment Thursday on the pending litigation.

Months ago, Rowdy Hall’s owners submitted a proposal to paint the facade black with gold trim to mirror the design of its former East Hampton Village location. The pub, which features French bistro-style cuisine, operated in those premises for more than two decades.

In September, Rowdy Hall supporters crammed East Hampton Town Hall for a review board meeting and gave Mark Smith, a partner in the restaurant's ownership group, a lengthy round of applause as he stepped to the podium to speak.

Then review board chair Kathleen Cunningham said she was recommending that the board accept a gray design scheme the restaurant submitted in its application.

That prompted Smith to say the restaurant's owners only submitted the gray design “out of respect to the board” after its members asked to see another idea. He also said Rowdy Hall's owners were determined to have a black facade.

But the board maintained the paint color needed to be “harmonious” with neighboring buildings in the historic district that primarily are white.

“It should go without saying that black is as far from white on the color spectrum as is possible,” Cunningham said before the board's vote at an Oct. 26 meeting.

In a 3-1 vote, the board denied the restaurant's application for a black facade.

Cunningham along with board members Esperanza Leon and Chip Rae voted against the restaurant's bid. Board member Frank Guittard voted for the black facade, while cautioning against “bland uniformity.” Board member Dianne Benson was absent.

“We are sympathetic to the applicant,” Cunningham said at the meeting. “We like the design. We support this wonderful, locally owned business. But unless the code has changed to reflect otherwise, this board does not have the power to issue a variance of the town code.”

In rejecting the restaurant's application, the board majority wrote after the vote that the proposed black design was “not compatible with the historic character” of the district.

In the lawsuit, the restaurant's owners said the board’s decision should be annulled.

Tarbet told Newsday the board hasn’t been consistent in its rulings. The board approved a green design for the building’s previous occupant, Main Street Tavern, which opened in 2021, he said.

The restaurant attorney said he didn’t expect any problems when his client first sought approval for a black facade, but that changed over time.

“Over a course of three to four months, it got more and more contentious,” he added.

The case is scheduled to be in court Dec. 21 before state Supreme Court Justice George Nolan.