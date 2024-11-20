Sayville residents, businesses raise funds to help shop owners rebuild after October fire

The October night when several stores on Sayville’s Main Street caught fire, Chelsea Walters remembers the downtown falling quiet. When the owner of Everly & Co. Boutique walked outside to see what was going on, she saw flames to the east. “I tried to put myself in their shoes; I would be devastated,” said Walters, whose women's clothing store was spared. “I just wanted to do anything I could to help or offer support.” Walters is one of dozens of Sayville residents and business owners who have rallied around impacted business owners in the weeks following a devastating fire that swept through downtown Sayville in late October, causing damage to seven businesses. The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce has so far raised around $93,000 to help businesses by providing funds for rent, security deposits at new locations and replacing stock, chamber officials said. There is no formal estimate for total damages. The community's eagerness to help has been “surreal,” said Eileen Tyznar, immediate past president and administrator of the Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce. Donors include actress Melissa Joan Hart, who grew up in Sayville and has become famous for her roles in sitcoms such as “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Melissa & Joey.” Walters donated around $1,100 — 20% of proceeds from sales in her women’s clothing store the first weekend in November. She also reached out to affected business owners to offer help with cleanup and recovery. “I’ve seen all different people and all different businesses all doing their own spin on helping,” she said, including children running lemonade stands to raise money. “Everybody did something in their own way, which I feel like made it even more special because we all just wanted to help.” Curinne Polizzi, owner of Ivory & Main bridal boutique in downtown Sayville and a chamber board member, dedicated a week to a fundraising sale where she donated 100% of proceeds from sales of dress samples. To draw in customers, she sold bridal gown samples for $500 in Sayville and formal dress samples for $200 at her Port Jefferson location. The effort raised $3,000. "It needs to be a continued effort to help these businesses get back on their feet," said Polizzi, who also donated to individual business owners and helped the chamber run a raffle auction to raise more money. The Sayville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on Main Street around 5:39 p.m. on Oct. 25, Newsday has reported, with eight other fire departments assisting at the scene. The fire appeared to originate in a storefront undergoing renovations next door to vintage clothing store Paper Doll Vintage Boutique. The owner of the boutique, Dominique Maciejka, filed a $4.5 million lawsuit Nov. 7 against her landlord and the owner of Cafe Joelle, which once occupied that space but moved to a larger location down the street a few months earlier. The suit, which also names contractors and unidentified others as defendants, alleges the fire could have been prevented if the defendants had taken "basic" fire safety precautions and maintained proper permits. "Dominque's life work went up in flames, as did that of many other people, whose lives are forever impacted. In addition, downtown Sayville has irrevocably changed because of this grossly negligent, reckless and completely avoidable tragedy that seems to have been brought on by people looking to cut corners and or look the other way," said attorney Vess Mitev, who is representing Maciejka. He does not yet know who is representing the defendants. The owner of Cafe Joelle did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The restaurant has been among those contributing to fundraising efforts. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department’s arson squad, according to police, who said the incident is "non-criminal." Sayville and Spice has offered Maciejka space to open a pop-up shop for the holidays, she said, and customers have been donating vintage items to help rebuild her collection. “That’s kind of where I’m beginning while I don’t really have too much income to invest into new stock,” she said. Her friends have organized multiple fundraising events, Maciejka said, describing her storefront after the fire as “structurally unsound.” She said she’s uncertain she will return to the same location. “Sometimes I’m crying sad tears because of the loss of my store, but other times I have cried happy tears because of the community and people caring about the store so much,” she said. “It makes me feel like, even though the store burned down, all my work over the last 15 years can’t be burned down because of the relationships I’ve fostered.” Hammer & Stain craft studio owner Sandra Bernius said she’s hosted pop-ups at other businesses, such as Bayport Flower Houses and children’s clothing store Coco & Ro, and at homes and community centers. “The biggest thing we asked of people when the fire first happened was to just continue to support us,” Bernius said. So for a while, instead of booking the Hammer & Stain studio, it’s been “more ‘we’ve got a group, let’s find a place.’ ” Bernius reopened the back half of her Main Street studio on Friday, using the entrance at the rear of the building. Sayville Running Company is focused on reopening a temporary location in a nearby warehouse while repairs are underway at the store’s original location on Main Street, said owner Michael Nolan. “I was reminded that anything can happen at any moment to us,” he said. “But I was also reminded that we live in a community where people really support each other.” The Sayville chamber has set aside a $15,000 check from fundraising efforts to help the running store get back on its feet, he said, highlighting the support he’s seen from other businesses and community members. Other businesses have temporarily relocated as well, including Boris’ Barber Shop, Tyznar said. She reflected on the community spirit Sayville has shown after the fire, adding, with a touch of irony: “Out of ashes, something beautiful can be built.”

WHAT NEWSDAY FOUND Less than a month after a devastating fire wreaked havoc on downtown Saville, the Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce has raised about $93,000 for affected businesses.

wreaked havoc on downtown Saville, the Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce has raised about $93,000 for affected businesses. Some business owners whose storefronts suffered damage from the flames have reopened temporary locations, including Boris' Barber Shop, which is now open at 46 Railroad Ave., just feet away from his previous location.

suffered damage from the flames have reopened temporary locations, including Boris' Barber Shop, which is now open at 46 Railroad Ave., just feet away from his previous location. Sayville Running Company also plans to open a temporary location at 35 Overton St. in Sayville later this week.

A late October fire damaged several businesses along Main Street is Sayville. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

