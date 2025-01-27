Scott's Pointe update: Riverhead hearing on retroactively allowing attractions is open until Friday

Plans to legalize a go-kart track, pickleball courts and catering hall at a Calverton adventure park drew a mix of support and criticism at a hearing last week that the town has opted to keep open through the end of the month. Riverhead Town is considering a retroactive approval for the activities added to Scott’s Pointe, a $38 million facility that opened in 2023 without proper permits. Park owner Eric Scott recently agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a lawsuit with the town over the illegally built track, courts and event space. The hearing Wednesday stretched for nearly two hours as friends and patrons of the park packed a town meeting room to advocate for the expansion, clashing with a handful of Riverhead residents angry that the developer flouted town laws. The town board did not discuss the application or reach a decision, instead opting to keep the hearing open for written comment through this coming Friday. The earliest the town board could conceivably vote on the site plan is at its next meeting next Tuesday. Supporters came from across Long Island and said Scott’s Pointe benefits the entire region by offering safe family fun and boosting jobs and tourism in the area. “I’m really looking forward to being there … and not having my kids on screens, to have them doing something active,” said Leif Neubauer, a father from Westhampton Beach who spoke in support of the park’s plans. Several people spoke of the desire for more pickleball courts as the sport grows in popularity. They cited dwindling options for family fun, including the closure of Country Fair amusement park in Medford. Others said a go-kart track can promote safe racing and alleviate the need to travel several hours to other tracks. “You’re going to take kids off the street that are racing,” said Steven Hughes, of East Quogue. “ … give them a place where they can use their adrenaline and be safe.” But some Riverhead residents and environmental groups were critical of Scott for bypassing the rules and concerned the illegal construction could have environmental implications because the asphalt track extends over the manmade lake. The business was cited by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in June for violating terms of the permit that allowed the lake's excavation. Several residents, along with the nonprofit Group for the East End, called for the town to conduct a more in-depth environmental review of the site plan. Jennifer Hartnagel, director of conservation for the Group for the East End, said the lack of compliance “should not be brushed off,” and he said it would be “completely irresponsible” to approve the additions without further analysis. Water quality is a top concern because the lake is fed by groundwater and near a public Riverhead Water District well. “It has nothing to do with whether you like this facility or not,” Hartnagel said. Last year, Scott signed an agreement with the town allowing 20 years of groundwater sampling at the site. The document says contamination could threaten the well but that the project does not pose an “immediate threat” to drinking water. Kelly McClinchy, a Manorville resident who has long advocated for clean water, said the project, “if done correctly and done mindfully,” could be an “asset” to Riverhead. Town planner Greg Bergman said at the hearing that the track, courts and event space are allowed under the site’s zoning.

