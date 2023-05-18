Suffolk plans to change popular walking trail for possible MTA rail yard in Port Jeff Station

Suffolk County officials are weighing a plan to alter a popular Port Jefferson Station walking and biking path to make room for a possible railroad yard.

A 2,200-foot section of the 3.5-mile Setauket-Port Jefferson Station Greenway would dip south near the path's eastern trailhead at Route 112, Legis. Kara Hahn said, adding specifics of the plan have not been finalized.

Moving part of the trail would be required if the Metropolitan Transportation Authority purchases a 42-acre section of the Lawrence Aviation Industries property, a federal Superfund site undergoing a $50 million cleanup.

The cleanup has removed more than 18,000 tons of soil contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), asbestos and other hazardous material from Lawrence Aviation, an aircraft parts manufacturer that closed in 2003.

Suffolk officials have said the MTA would relocate the Port Jefferson train station to the site and advance plans to electrify the Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson branch.

MTA spokesman David Steckel said Monday there was "nothing new to report" regarding the agency's planned purchase of the property.

Hahn (D-Setauket) said changing the trail should not hinder residents who use it.

“Most of the trail is going to remain the same,” said Hahn, adding that she supports the MTA plan. “The benefit of electrification would be tremendous for the entire region.”

County officials had planned to hold public workshops at the Terryville Fire Department on Thursday so that residents could view and discuss the proposed Greenway alterations. The workshops, however, were postponed due to scheduling conflicts involving some of the participants, Hahn said. A new date has not been set.

The 126-acre Lawrence Aviation site was transferred two years ago to a subsidiary of the nonprofit Suffolk County Landbank. The county agency is seeking to sell one-third of the property to the MTA to help pay back $17 million in unpaid property taxes accrued by Lawrence's owner, the late Gerald Cohen.

Another 42 acres are earmarked for a solar array; the remaining 42 acres would be preserved as open space, officials have said.

The first mile-long section of the Greenway opened in 2009 on land previously set aside for a highway project that subsequently was scrapped. An additional 2.5-mile section opened in 2014.

Greenway supporters said they were not opposed to changing the route, but they want to ensure the new section has enough trees to serve as a buffer between the path and nearby homes.

Charlie McAteer, chairman of Friends of the Greenway, a nonprofit that sponsors trail cleanups and other activities, said he would oppose building walls along the route because the barriers likely would invite graffiti.

“We want to make sure we’re good neighbors,” he said.

Herb Mones, president of nonprofit Three Village Community Trust, the friends group's parent organization, said he supports adjusting the trail as long as it maintains its "rural feel." He added that moving the train station would improve LIRR service in the area.

“I tend to think that the MTA site could exist harmoniously with us," he said, adding MTA officials "have shown that they want to work with the community.”