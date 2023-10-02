Audit: Lindenhurst village skipped sex harassment prevention training

The state comptroller has criticized Lindenhurst for skipping a year of sexual harassment prevention training for village employees and officials.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office noted in a report Friday that none of the village’s 240 employees or six elected officials received sexual harassment prevention training from the audit period of March 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022.

Sexual harassment is illegal and is a form of workplace discrimination under state law. The law requires employees to receive sexual harassment prevention training annually.

The state report said now-former Lindenhurst village administrator clerk Doug Madlon was responsible for providing and ensuring completion of the training.

Madlon retired in August before Mayor Mike Lavorata appointed him in September as a village trustee after Joan Masterson stepped down.

Madlon said in an interview Friday that the village was in “survival mode” in 2021.

“It was during the pandemic, people weren’t in the office,” Madlon said. “We were just trying to survive. The last thing we were thinking about was doing any extra training.”

The state comptroller's report questioned that same explanation and noted the village could have provided the training “by other means, such as via webinar or online training module.”

Lavorata said in a written response to the state comptroller's report that there are many senior employees in the village who aren't computer-literate or don't have internet access.

He added in an interview Friday that sexual harassment prevention training resumed for all employees and officials in 2022 and has continued this year.