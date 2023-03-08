117-year-old Sheep Pasture Road bridge in Port Jefferson is in danger of collapsing, Brookhaven officials say

Brookhaven Town officials say a century-old Port Jefferson bridge is a "ticking time bomb" that is in danger of collapsing because of eroding wooden support beams.

The Sheep Pasture Road bridge, which is jointly owned and maintained by Brookhaven and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, is not sturdy enough for emergency vehicles and rush-hour traffic, said town officials, who have called on MTA officials to support efforts to rebuild the span.

The 117-year-old trestle carries vehicular traffic over Long Island Rail Road tracks at Willis and Bayview avenues, about a mile west of the Port Jefferson train station.

"It should be replaced. It's a safety issue," Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said Friday at a Brookhaven Town Hall news conference. "This is a ticking time bomb."

Town officials at the news conference showed photographs they said depicted deteriorating wooden beams straining to support the road. They said the MTA is responsible for the beams while the town maintains the asphalt street.

The town is seeking a $4.75 million grant from the state Department of Transportation to help fund the $5 million project. A DOT spokesman told Newsday the request is "under review."

In an email to Newsday, MTA spokesperson Sean Butler said the agency "has been working in collaboration with the Town of Brookhaven since January, including assisting with the town’s grant application for Bridge NY bridge replacement funds. We remain committed to collaboratively supporting the town on this project.”

Brookhaven officials and Assemb. Edward A. Flood (R-Port Jefferson) said the bridge's weight limit was reduced in recent years from 5 tons to 3 tons because of concerns about its structural integrity. That makes the bridge dangerous for ambulances, which typically weigh 5 tons or more, they said.

"If you have a family of three in an SUV, you're exceeding the weight limit," Romaine said.

But officials said closing the bridge is not an option because it is a heavily traveled road in a mostly residential neighborhood southwest of downtown Port Jefferson.

A 2015 Brookhaven traffic study showed the bridge was used by 6,880 vehicles in one week, or nearly 1,000 cars a day, town officials said.

Brookhaven officials said the MTA should replace the bridge because state law says railroads must maintain bridge frameworks and abutments.

"This should not be a town project," Superintendent of Highways Dan Losquadro said at the news conference. "This should be an MTA project start to finish."

Flood said the bridge is overdue for repairs.

"It's scary," he told Newsday. "It's definitely one of those where you hold your breath when you're going over it."