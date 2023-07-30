Shelter Island to partner with Department of Energy on clean energy initiative

Shelter Island Town plans to harness federal guidance to develop plans that can propel the island into a green future.

The U.S. Department of Energy selected the island as one of nine areas from across the country for a program that aims to provide remote and island communities expertise on energy resiliency.

The Energy Transitions Initiative Partnership Project, now in its third year, provides resources to communities through a coalition of national laboratories, regional nonprofit and academic organizations to help spearhead clean energy projects such as solar or wind. Shelter Island, which is accessible only by ferry, has an aging, "vulnerable" population that could benefit from improved energy infrastructure, according to Tim Purtell, chairman of the town's green options committee.

In recent years, members of Shelter Island’s green committee have focused on moving the town toward energy sustainability as the threat of climate change grows, Purtell said. Brainstorming ideas, whether solar or geothermal heating and cooling, was one thing. Actually putting those ideas into an actionable plan has proved to be a challenge, he added.

“And that’s why we really need the guidance,” said Purtell, who leads the volunteer advisory group along with Donald D'Amato, Sara Gordon and Steven Sanders.

The island of Islesboro off the coast of Maine was one of the communities selected during the first round in 2021 and sought to find local, low-cost modes of energy production since it relies on the mainland for electricity.

Shelter Island's committee submitted an application for the ETIPP in May. Purtell said experts will work alongside members of the town. The town’s selection does not come with any monetary grant funding, but as the town ultimately narrows down possible projects, it will need to secure funding, Purtell said.

“We are getting really high-level expertise from government entities and also other entities,” he said. “It comes at a great time when we’re trying to go forward with sort of how to move Shelter Island toward the future.”

As part of the application, Purtell said they emphasized how so many parts of the island — with a year-round population of about 3,200 — are tied together, from the library to the police department to the school.

“They were all sort of supportive shareholders in this application,” he said.

Shelter Island is the first Long Island community to be selected for the program. Rhode Island's Block Island, located about 35 miles east of Shelter Island, was also among the latest selections. Purtell said he was hopeful the two communities could share information going forward.

Purtell, a retired journalist who lives full-time on the island, presented the idea to the town board in early May before submitting the application. At the meeting, he outlined the process that follows, starting with a scoping phase to discuss community priorities and “finalize project details with technical assistance providers and regional partners,” he said.

The next phase over 12 to 18 months features energy planning and analysis projects. Part of the analysis could be exploring the use of tidal energy, a technology that transforms energy of oceans and rivers into clean electricity, according to the DOE.

At the May 2 board meeting, councilwoman Margaret Larsen noted the process of submitting the application provided the town a “good source of information” even prior to the formal selection.

The DOE announced the selected communities, which range from Hawaii to Puerto Rico, on July 25.

The DOE said the ETIPP supports President Biden’s goal of “decarbonizing energy and achieving a zero-emissions economy by 2050.”

New York has also set a goal to generate 70% of the state’s electricity from renewables by 2030 and 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040.