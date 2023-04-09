Shelter Island water main project gets underway

The Suffolk County Water Authority recently began installing a new water main on Shelter Island, the first phase of an infrastructure project the utility planned after taking over one of the island's few public water districts.

The upgrades should increase reliability for the approximately 70 properties, including about 60 residential properties, that rely on the West Neck Water District, according to Joe Finora, Shelter Island’s town engineer.

“These upgrades are an opportunity to increase the system reliability, reduce losses and waste from leaks and other failures,” he said.

The SCWA signed a 40-year contract with Shelter Island Town last year to manage the water district and committed $1.7 million toward improvements.

“Projects such as these show our commitment to Shelter Island and our overall commitment to safe, clean drinking water,” SCWA CEO Jeff Szabo said in a statement.

Finora said the town board in 2019 began discussions with SCWA when a longtime town employee who operated the district retired.

Last year, town officials said the average user would see their bill increase 54% in the first year.

Finora said that figure remains accurate. While cost for water has decreased under the operating agreement, overall cost to users has increased when combined with the cost of the new infrastructure, he added.

Most of Shelter Island relies on private wells for water. The Village of Shelter Island also operates a small public water system, as does a private homeowners' association.

Robert Lipsyte, a member of the West Neck Water District board of directors, said there was skepticism when SCWA first was set to take over. But he added that the utility has been "terrific" and said "there was no question a lot of infrastructure work had to be done."

Work is expected to take about a month along West Neck Road and some neighboring streets, Finora said, and should be completed before the busy summer tourism season starts. Town and SCWA officials formally kicked off the project March 30.

The SCWA said it will replace more than 5,000 feet of PVC pipe with a larger pipe to improve water flow and water pressure.

Shelter Island is “somewhat of a water-challenged community,” Finora said, adding that it was critical to reduce the chance of water loss from main breaks or leakage.

Follow-up phases to the infrastructure project will include electrical upgrades and improvements to some supply wells, according to the utility. That work could begin as early as fall.

SCWA advised residents that individual lanes of roads would be closed during construction but the roads otherwise will be passable. The utility also said individual water service could be interrupted during excavation and crews would be prepared to make any emergency repairs if needed.