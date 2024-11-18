Smithtown's $134.2 million budget funds park upgrades, elected officials' raises 

Smithtown officials have approved a nearly $134.2 million budget for 2025 that includes more funding for parks and road repavings as well as salary increases for elected officials. The Smithtown Town Board voted to hike spending by 3.5%, up from the 2024 budget of $129.6 million. The tax levy in the general fund will rise from $33.5 million to $34.3 million, a roughly 2.3% increase. Taxes on the average Smithtown home will rise by $29.60 under the 2025 budget, according to town projections. Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim said the town avoided piercing the tax cap, although it was not without challenges. The town has to finance state-required increases to health insurance premiums and employees' pension contributions, he said. Health insurance costs are expected to rise by 12.6%, or about $2.1 million, according to the town budget. “It’s getting increasingly harder if not impossible to remain under that cap due to increased costs of running the government and unfunded state mandates ... so we’re going to see what happens next year, but there’s no guarantee that we’ll be able to [avoid piercing the tax cap] again,” Wehrheim said in an interview. The town will borrow $3 million to pave roads and improve drainage systems, Wehrheim said. The budget includes funding for park upgrades including new athletic fields at Armory Park, along with new playgrounds and pickle ball courts throughout town. The budget includes upgrades at Valmont Park in Commack — including a “Survivors Park” honoring survivors of breast cancer. Also, the salaries for elected officials rose again for the third consecutive year. Town board members' salaries will rise 3.1%, from $89,020 in 2024 to $91,780 in 2025, according to town figures. The town supervisor's salary will rise 3.1%, from $150,800 in 2024 to $155,475 in 2025, according to town figures. The town's $540 solid waste fee will rise $4 to cover increases in employees' wages, according to the budget.

