Smithtown to get $13 million for downtown sewer project from Suffolk County

Smithtown is expected to receive $13 million in grants from Suffolk County’s $125 million wastewater infrastructure fund, with most of the money going toward construction of sewers in the downtown area, Suffolk County officials said.

Of the $13 million, $10 million will go toward construction of downtown Smithtown sewers and $3 million toward design and construction of sewers along Lake Avenue in St. James, according to the release from Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s office and the town. Bellone is expected to announce the grants Thursday morning at an event at Celebrate Park in downtown St. James, the release said.

For years, Smithtown officials and business leaders have said sewers would revitalize the town’s downtown business districts, enabling new or expanded commercial development and new housing such as second-floor apartments. Those uses are now constrained by the area’s dependence on cesspools and septic systems, technology still used by three-quarters — or 360,000 — of the homes in the county. Replacing them is critical to safeguarding Long Island’s drinking water, bays and rivers, Bellone has said.

“The time to do this is now,” Smithtown Councilman Thomas Lohmann, who works on many of the town’s public infrastructure programs, said in an interview.

Sewering could benefit recently announced town initiatives like redevelopment of a languishing area near Smithtown’s downtown Long Island Rail Road station for apartments, retail and offices. It could also benefit smaller-scale redevelopment elsewhere, Lohmann said. “We’re trying to attract some of our younger folks to stay in the community, and this will allow property owners to beautify buildings, to increase square footage to allow additional revenue sources to come in for them as well as for the town.”

Sewering downtown Smithtown is a $50 million to $60 million project, with $20 million in funding already committed by the state. Deputy County Executive Peter Scully said in 2022 the county could seek federal money to close the gap, and the county last year bought land for a leaching field in Kings Park that would be used to process Smithtown’s wastewater.

Town Supervisor Edward Wehrheim said at the time a Smithtown sewer district would serve dozens of small commercial properties and the large shopping centers off Main Street. It could also serve Route 111 south of Main Street, an area that includes office buildings, another shopping center and an assisted living facility.

Sewering downtown St. James would likely be faster and cheaper. The town has already installed a dry sewer line under Lake Avenue, and Scully said last year the county had commissioned a feasibility study on expanding a sewage treatment plant at the nearby Fairfield at St. James condominium community to handle wastewater flow from downtown.

Check back for updates to this developing story.