Smithtown summer program offers kids with disabilities an 'inclusive environment' with sports, arts

While few recreational options have been available for Smithtown parents of children with disabilities, a new summer program starting next month aims to give their kids a chance to play sports and make new friends.

The town's youth bureau has partnered with two other town departments with the help of a state grant to launch “Fitness, Friends and Fun,” an adaptive sports and socialization program for children and youths between the ages of six and 17.

Adaptive sports are competitive or recreational sports modified for people with disabilities, such as the use of wheelchairs for people whose mobility is limited. Experts have said that kids participating in adaptive sports gain benefits, including learning teamwork, building social skills and strengthening their bodies.

The program, which is free, is designed to help kids who often experience barriers and isolation due to physical or mental disabilities a way to participate in traditional sports with other children.

Smithtown summer program The program will run Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Smithtown Senior Citizen Center, located at 420 Middle Country Rd.

Applicants can apply online on the town’s website, www.smithtownny.gov. Those applying can use a Google form or print out the application and either scan it and email to youthbureau@smithtownny.gov or mail to the Smithtown Youth Bureau at: 161 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787.

Victoria Rice, 37, of Kings Park, has enrolled her son Tristan Bedrin, 6. Rice says Tristan who has ADHD, or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, has some difficulty with certain activities.

“He is very, very caring and loving, He cares about everyone, he accepts everyone. It’s just that sometimes, he’s hyper and that’s a lot to take,” Rice said.

Rice hopes the program will allow Tristan to make new friends and throw himself into the hour of physical activity that will help him focus his energy.

“This will give him an outlet where he can use up this energy,” Rice said. “He’ll be constantly be on the move and that’s a great thing for him.”

The program — which starts July 6 at the town’s Senior Center on Middle Country Road and runs through Aug. 31 — will offer activities ranging from adaptive physical fitness instruction and training led by a certified professional to music, dancing, yoga, meditation, crafts, artwork, science and food preparation-related instruction. The town’s youth bureau is partnering with the senior citizens and recreational departments to offer the program, which is funded by a grant from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

Applications for the program, available on the town's website, must be sent to the town’s youth bureau by June 27.

Stacey A. Sanders, the bureau’s executive director, said the interactive nature of the activities will help children develop their social skills while being part of an inclusive environment.

“It’s different things to get them up, moving and doing things with each other where they are talking and interacting with each other,” Sanders said. “A lot of the time, these kids end up being by themselves, but when they go into a group recreational experience, they will all be meeting each other, and we’re really excited about that.”

Roselle Cohen, 33, of Smithtown, said she has enrolled her son Hunter, 13, who has a learning disability. Cohen said Hunter, who plays the baritone, would especially like the music and arts and crafts portion of the program.

“He likes the interaction, especially the crafts and the music,” Cohen said. “Smithtown doesn’t have a lot of [summer activities] for these kids … as parents, we want to bring attention to that and see what we can work out for them to enrich their lives.”