Homeowner has cleared property of hazardous materials, Southampton town officials say

A Southampton Town homeowner cited for illegally operating a pool business at his home — where a bucket of chlorine exploded — has cleared the property of hazardous materials before the town’s enforcement actions, according to town officials.

Code enforcement officers conducted a site inspection June 28 and no additional hazardous materials or chemicals were found, according to Ryan Murphy, Southampton Town’s public safety emergency management administrator.

He said the site was not entirely clear of violations, but he couldn’t comment further on the results of the inspection. He added that the homeowner “seems to be cooperating right now.”

A hazmat team and firefighters responded to the home, on Ashwood Court, in the North Sea neighborhood June 12 after reports of an explosion.

The next day, the Southampton Town Board approved a resolution to begin enforcement action so any hazardous materials remaining could be forcibly taken at the homeowner’s expense.

At a public hearing June 27 on that resolution, assistant town attorney Sean Cambridge said the homeowner, Joel Troy, “has taken this very seriously.”

Code enforcement had inspected the property twice before the explosion and found it was "not properly maintained and an unsafe condition," according to the resolution seeking to authorize enforcement.

Cambridge said the town initiating enforcement action prompted the cleanup, while adding that the length of time it took was “unacceptable from a public safety standpoint.”

Troy faces multiple charges in Southampton Town Justice Court and is due to appear in court for arraignment July 28, according to the justice court director. Charges include using a garage as a commercial office for a pool company, storing pool chemicals outdoors and parking vehicles on the home’s front lawn, according to the town.

Troy's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman questioned if the resolution to begin enforcement action was still necessary if the property was cleaned. The board adjourned the hearing to July 11.

Neighbor Noah Carter described hearing an “incredibly loud explosion” while sitting in his backyard on the morning of June 12. He said he called police and drove closer to where the explosion occurred about five minutes later.

“I wish we hadn’t because the stench of chlorine and gas in the air could burn your eyes,” he said.

Donna Kreymborg, a North Sea resident and member of the Southampton Volunteer Ambulance, said she believed the incident could have been avoided after “numerous calls and complaints” were made to the town’s code enforcement and fire marshal over the prior two years.

She said the scene posed a danger to not only the neighbors, but the first responders who spent the day “not knowing what they were breathing in and inhaling.”