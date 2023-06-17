Southampton Village mayor's race: William Manger Jr. defeats incumbent Jesse Warren

Southampton Village Trustee William Manger Jr. was elected mayor Friday night as he defeated incumbent Jesse Warren in the village election.

Manger received 834 votes compared to 600 for Warren, according to the village clerk.

Trustees Robin Brown and Roy Stevenson, who ran on the same ticket as Manger, also won reelection. They defeated challengers Greg Centeno and Palmer Hudson, who ran on a ticket with Warren.

Stevenson received 849 votes and Brown totaled 797. Hudson received 551 and Centero totaled 522.

Warren, 40, had been seeking a third term and will now leave office after four years.

Manger, 58, declared his candidacy 10 months after taking his seat on the village board. The remaining term for his trustee position would be filled by an appointment on the new board, according to the village clerk.

Manger, who served in the U.S. Department of Transportation and Small Business Administration during the Trump administration, said in an interview prior to the election that "the village needs new leadership."

The four current trustees have been at odds with Warren in recent months, a strife that boiled over when Warren voted against hiring Suffolk Deputy Police Commissioner Anthony Carter as the village’s chief of police. The board appointed Carter in December, but he decided against taking the position a month later.

Warren had said Carter had few local ties and had yet to take the Civil Service examination, leaving no guarantee he would pass or finish with a score among the top three candidates, as required.

The mayor's annual salary is $25,000, and trustees are paid $15,000.

The Village of Sagaponack also held an election Friday. Incumbent trustees William Barbour and Carrie Thayer Crowley defeated challenger David McMillan.

Barbour received 77 votes, followed by 59 for Thayer Crowley and 51 for McMillan, according to the village clerk.

Trustee terms are for two years and are unpaid.

The next round of village elections will be held Tuesday. Contested races are in Bellport, Manorhaven, Poquott, Port Jefferson and Sag Harbor.