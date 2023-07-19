Southold approves plan to give volunteer first responders preference on affordable housing registry

Southold Town officials approved a plan Tuesday to give preference to volunteer first responders on its affordable housing registry.

The measure, adopted by a vote of 6-0, will prioritize firefighters and EMTs on the registry, a list of more than 500 names used by the town’s Housing Advisory Commission to inform and connect residents to affordable housing opportunities as they arise.

In order to qualify, volunteers must be in good standing in a Suffolk County fire department for the last three years and would be required to maintain that status. Applicants must fill out a form on the town’s website providing basic information, including their household income, type of housing sought and whether they are a veteran or first responder.

Qualified candidates would be given preference by earning a higher placement on the list, potentially connecting them to more affordable housing opportunities.

There were no speakers at the public hearing Tuesday night. Council member Jill Doherty, who is the liaison to the town’s Housing Advisory Commission, said they were in favor of the legislation.

“The housing commission is for it, because it helps the local fire departments as they’re struggling to find members,” she said.

Doherty said the challenges impact every fire department in Southold, where data shows the median home price is $962,000, according to Suffolk Vision Inc., a company that reports on local real estate transactions.

“It’s one thing to keep younger people in the community, but it’s another thing to have them be a part of the community,” she said. “[Fire departments] are a great way to have camaraderie and have them be a part of the community.”

Both town and fire department officials have blamed a lack of affordable housing for challenges with recruiting and retaining volunteers. The code adopted Tuesday states that the housing crisis could prompt replacing volunteer services with paid employees.

“While the Town has benefited from increased tourism and second homeownership, it must also sustain a population who can afford to live and work in town,” the code reads.

The legislation comes after an earlier attempt to prioritize first responders who already live in Southold. The town board reconsidered the measure after a 2020 consultant’s report advised the town to remove “any semblance of a residency requirement” from its housing policy due to potential litigation.

A spot on the town’s registry doesn’t guarantee entry into housing lotteries, which are typically controlled by developers. There are no developments underway in Southold that would require the use of the list.