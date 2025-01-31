Southold forum on town, police prep for stepped-up ICE enforcement

Residents, activists, business owners and educators packed a community center in Peconic on Thursday to learn about Southold town police policy as it relates to stepped up immigration enforcement efforts.

The forum, hosted by the Southold town board and police department, was intended to quell community fears after President Donald Trump signed several executive orders toughening immigration policy, including mass deportation plans.

"One of the reasons we held this forum is to let the immigrant population know that they don’t have to fear the Southold police officers," Southold Police Chief Steven Grattan told a group of more than 200 who had crowded into the Southold Town Recreation Center.

"We are not concerned with their immigration status," Grattan said.

The forum came as stepped up raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have sparked concern and confusion in immigrant communities on Long Island, New York City and across the country. It also came days after Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard released a letter addressing federal immigration actions that said although the town police department cannot legally carry out deportations, Riverhead "stands firmly" behind Trump’s deportation plans.

Riverhead and Southold officials said they were not aware of any ICE enforcement actions in recent days.

A vineyard employee from Southold who attended the forum said the threat of deportation has sparked a panic.

"People have stayed home," said the employee, who Newsday is not identifying. "Rumors get started. We all know people who are in fear, who live in fear because of that. And more so now."

Among the questions at the forum: What is the course of action if ICE agents knock on the front door? How can residents protect neighbors living here illegally from deportation? Does Southold or local schools have protocols for handling potential visits from ICE?

Grattan said federal agencies typically do not warn local departments of raids ahead of time.

If they did, the police chief added: "I think it would also create hysteria."

The police department is "fully committed" to treating anyone in Southold with "dignity" regardless of their immigration status, Grattan said.

Shawn Petretti, the superintendent of Mattituck-Cutchogue schools, said the district would seek credentials, warrants and an opinion for legal counsel before proceeding if ICE agents showed up at school facilities.

Southold policy ensures victims of crimes or witnesses can report incidents or seek help from police without fear of immigration consequences, said town Supervisor Al Krupski at the forum.

"If you need police help, if you're a resident or you're visiting, you should call the police to get help, period," Krupski said in an interview. "It's their job to help everyone who's here."

Immigrant advocates distributed "know your rights" cards to show if stopped by immigration officers, explaining the person's wish to remain silent and speak with an attorney.

Osman Canales of Mastic, the founder of Long Island Immigrant Student Advocates, said he was "grateful" to have questions answered and said accurate information is necessary.

"People are in panic right now, and we're trying to do our best to provide information," Canales said.