Southold: Keep vacation home rentals to at least 2 weeks or prepare to pay big 

Southold has stiffened penalties for property owners who violate the two-week minimum for vacation home leases under a law adopted last week that also outlawed hourly pool rentals.

The Town Board voted 6-0 to increase fines for home rental violations and prohibit hourly rentals of amenities including pools, backyards and sports courts. The legislation also mandates that rental permit numbers appear in all advertisements and on the properties.

Until now, town code didn't address the separate rentals of amenities.

Hourly rentals of pools, backyards and sports courts soared in popularity during the pandemic with the help of online sites like Swimply, which town officials said prompted complaints.

Earlier this summer, Southold resident John Pierce listed the in-ground pool at the bed-and-breakfast he operates with his husband for rent for $80 per hour.

“The only reason we signed up was for the liability insurance in case one of our guests wanted to have some extra people over to use the pool,” he said in an interview, adding that it rented just twice this summer.

Pierce, 62, wasn’t aware of the new law until contacted by Newsday, and said he was disappointed hourly pool rentals now are banned.

“I just don't see how it's hurting the town for pool owners to occasionally make a little pin money,” he said.

A different Southold homeowner who advertised a saltwater pool rental for $90 per hour told Newsday she blocked all future bookings on the Swimply site because of the new law. She declined to comment further.

The law doesn't change the 14-night minimum home rental period first established in 2015.

But fees for violating the rental law will rise from $500 to a range of $3,000 to $10,000 for a first offense.

Fines for a second offense range from $5,000 to $20,000 and include permit revocation.

Violators also could serve up to 15 days in jail for a first and second offense, according to the law.

It's also included that if a home's 14-day lease rate is more than $10,000, a homeowner could face a fine that matches the full lease rate for both first and second offenses.

Supervisor Scott Russell voted for the new law but called the changes “insufficient.”

He advocated for minimum house rentals of 30 days, which became a point of contention among board members that ultimately wasn't written into the new legislation.

Russell also argued house rentals of less than 14 days should be allowed in commercially zoned areas.

Residents who spoke before legislators voted in the new measures offered mixed opinions on short-term rentals.

“Every weekend I have new neighbors,” said Southold resident Elizabeth Brittman, describing frequent turnover and loud parties. “I did not buy my home to be next to a hotel.”

Councilwoman Jill Doherty urged residents to report illegal rentals through the town’s website, southoldtownny.gov.

A recent search of Airbnb showed more than 800 residences listed for rent in Southold. Town records indicate there are 945 house rental permits on the books, though it's unclear how many are solely short-term rentals.

A similar measure in Brookhaven that would toughen local code on short-term home rentals has been stalled since May after opposition from residents who said the rentals help them pay property taxes and most renters don't cause disruptions.

