Lake Success fire station vote moving ahead after traffic study 

Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department officials say a traffic study shows a proposed ambulance station in Lake Success that would require voters to approve $10 million in bonding wouldn't cause more road volume or other safety concerns.

But some residents aren't convinced about the findings in the 51-page report and said they will continue to fight the proposal ahead of the Oct. 10 bond vote.

The report from Woodbury-based Cameron Engineering, funded by the fire district, was prompted by concerns aired at a public hearing earlier this year about the potential construction of a 10,366-square-foot station on Cumberland Avenue.

District commissioners delayed a June special election on the bonding in order to study so the traffic impact of a facility that would cost an estimated total of $11.7 million to build.

The report found the Cumberland Avenue location is “better suited for allowing indoor, side-by-side response vehicle parking,” something that isn't possible at the existing fire Company 3 building.

That building currently houses the volunteer department's ambulance unit along with a company that handles fire suppression duties.

Ambulance Unit Capt. Lee Genser said the findings of the study confirmed fire officials' beliefs that a new building wouldn't negatively affect traffic or parking in the area.

Fire officials contend the Company 3 station in the Thomaston area of Great Neck is becoming too cramped and a dedicated ambulance station would make operations more efficient.

The study examined the numbers and types of vehicles that would be answering calls for service from the proposed ambulance station and the times they would be on the road.

The engineers studied traffic data and accident data from local police departments, and did multiple site visits, according to the report.

Volunteers at the proposed location likely would average three to four daily emergency responses, along with the trips generated by shift changes, according to the findings. The report said the total "number of vehicles entering or leaving is too small to have a material impact on local traffic flow and safety."

Traffic engineers also provided recommendations, such as adding stop signs, clearing vegetation that could block drivers' views and replacing damaged guiderails at the end of Cumberland Avenue.

For Lake Success resident Sonny Shar, the traffic study didn’t do enough to examine adjacent roads and address the proximity of gathering places like an adult education center. Shar said the low number of daily calls doesn't require a new ambulance station.

“I think the project is ill-conceived,” said Shar, 85.

Genser noted the department averages more than 1,200 calls a year.

“We are one of the busier agencies in the area that works alongside the Nassau County Police Department for emergency medical response in the area," he added.

Lake Success resident Andrew Eckstein said doing a traffic study in June when school isn't in session may not represent the whole picture. He said he believes more time needs to be taken to study the matter.

"They’re sticking it in an active neighborhood," said Eckstein, 65.

The bond vote will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 10. Voters can cast ballots at firehouses at 35 Bayview Ave. in Manhasset, 25 Prospect St. in Thomaston, 97 Jayson Ave. in Great Neck and 21 78th Ave. in New Hyde Park.