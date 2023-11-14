Suffolk, Huntington eyes options to preserve Stanhope Stables in West Hills after developer scraps housing plan 

Both Suffolk County and the Town of Huntington are looking at options to preserve an equestrian facility in West Hills that was previously eyed for a housing development.

The county is considering purchasing the 15-acre Stanhope Stables property on Downs Road for use as a county park or possibly partnering with the town to buy the development rights that would allow the owner to retain her property, officials said.

Separately, the town is considering giving local historic designation to the Solomon Oakley House and Barn on the property, which dates to 1785.

The equestrian facility offers boarding, horseback riding lessons and training.

Nancy Henderson, owner of the property since 1996, said she wants the land to remain a horse farm and has no interest in selling the property to be used as a county park.

But she said, “I would like my land development rights to be sold so that when I die my children don’t develop it.”

On Monday, the county Environment, Parks and Agriculture committee passed a resolution to authorize an appraisal of the parcel to purchase for use as a county park.

On Thursday the county Farmland Committee will consider a proposal to appraise the property to purchase its land development rights. Such a transaction would allow Henderson to retain ownership of the land while the county would restrict the land to agricultural uses only, county officials said.

Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth said the town would consider partnering with the county to purchase the property's land development rights.

In March, Jericho-based B2K at West Hills LLC applied to the town for a zoning change for the property, seeking a change of zone from 2-acre to cluster zoning to build 59 units of housing. In August, the developer withdrew the application following pushback from the community.

Kat Hankinson, 59, who lives in the Whitman Historic District adjacent to the Stanhope property, organized a petition in opposition to the zoning change.

She said Friday all the efforts going toward preserving the property is a move in the right direction.

“It’s really good news for those of us who value open space,” she said. “It’s good news for the equestrian community, good news for the neighborhood.”

Huntington Town Historian Robert Hughes said that while the Solomon Oakley House and Barn are not in the Whitman Historic District, the property has great historical significance.

“It represents the rebuilding of Huntington after the American Revolution and then the country house era in the early 20th century when wealthy people came to Long Island and preserved historic houses," he said.

Hughes said the town historic preservation committee, which made the recommendation for local historic designation, reached out to Henderson several times in writing but did not hear back. He said town code does not require the owner's consent.

Henderson said she is not aware about the town seeking local historic designation for her house and barn.

The county meeting will be held Thursday at 5:30 at 423 Griffing Ave. in Riverhead.

The town will hold a hearing Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at Town Hall.