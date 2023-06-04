Zoning change sought to build housing on Stanhope Stables property in Huntington

A Jericho-based developer has applied to the Town of Huntington for a zoning change for the Stanhope Stables on Downs Road to build housing.

An application from B2K at West Hills LLC at 300 Jericho Turnpike, was received at the town clerk’s office on March 29 seeking a change of zone from two-acre to cluster zoning, which is less than a quarter of an acre, to build 59 units of housing, Town spokeswoman Christine Geed said.

David Burman, a partner with B2K Development, said in a statement that the company is proposing building single-family homes on 16 acres. If approved 11 of the homes would be sold as affordable housing using a HUD formula that calculates the cost based on median income.

The town requires new housing developments to include a percentage of the units to be sold at an affordable rate or contribute money to the town's Affordable Housing Trust and Agency Fund.

“Our decision to propose single-family homes at market rates is a reflection, in part, of our desire to mirror the surrounding residential neighborhood, creating a development consistent with efforts to protect the community’s quality of life while offering housing opportunities for a new generation of Long Islanders,” Burman said.

Burman’s statement said the company will acquire the stables property subject to zoning approval.

Stanhope Stables officials could not be reached for comment. The stables are on the corner of Downs Road and West Hills Road.

A change.org petition started by Kat Hankinson objecting to the zoning change was started May 30. Saturday afternoon it had 1,279 signatures with a goal of 1,500. Hankinson said she moved to the Whitman Historic District, 2½ years ago and felt compelled to start the petition to protect it. The Stanhope Stables property is adjacent to the historic district.

The Whitman Historic District includes properties near the intersection of West Hills Road and Chichester Road and has local landmark status. It includes late seventeenth and early eighteenth-century "vernacular residences," according to the Town of Huntington website.

“It’s clear to me and to the neighbors I’ve spoken to that this is really a bad idea for our area,” Hankinson said.

She said they are concerned about an increase in traffic and the impact on the area’s narrow roads and the impact on the environment.

“It just doesn’t seem like a good place to put high-density housing,” she said. “There’s also the loss of open space which is something that can’t be replaced.”

Marvin Glassman lives in the Whitman Historic District and is the most recent first vice president of the Huntington-based Nassau Suffolk Horsemen’s Association, an equine advocacy organization that Glassman said was recently dissolved. He said closing the stable will have an impact on the horse community economy and beyond including veterinarians, feed stores, horse gear retail shops, revenue brought in by people attending horse shows, riding lessons and the people who work for the stable.

“Stanhope is a relatively large facility, well over 20 people keep their horses there,” he said. “With so many stables closing in recent years this will have a very big impact.”

Geed said right now the town’s planning department is reviewing the application.

“It will then be sent to the town board for consideration,” Geed said. “It will be up to the town board on whether or not they want to hear it and set a public hearing.”

B2K, formerly known as Engel Burman, has developed several high-end communities in Huntington and across Long Island.