Opposition to Starbucks proposal brewing in Nesconset

Objections to a developer's plans to build a Starbucks in Nesconset are brewing, with several neighborhood residents speaking out against it at a recent zoning meeting.

The proposal from Basser-Kaufman of Smithtown LLC calls for the construction of a 2,548-square-foot version of the coffee chain, including a 44-spot parking lot, on Middle Country Road between Deer Valley Drive and Alexander Avenue in the hamlet.

The developer, which owns and manages real estate in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, is seeking variances that would allow the project to proceed.

The wooded lot, which is zoned as commercial property, is owned by Harvey Lehrer and Lerekkah St, LLC, according to Suffolk County property records and the project's zoning application.

Susan Fink, 79, of Nesconset, said at the Smithtown Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on Dec. 12 that she had concerns about how the coffee shop would affect how traffic flows around Alexander Avenue.

“If they go through Starbucks and make only a right turn, we’re going to put every single car that comes out of Starbucks onto Alexander Avenue,” she said.

John Mangano, 76, of Nesconset, said residents already are dealing with traffic congestion from a Sonic restaurant that was built on Middle Country Road years ago. Starbucks would be located directly across Alexander Avenue from that business.

In 2014, the zoning board reached a legal settlement with Sonic's franchisee to build the 1950s-style drive-in restaurant after a battle that went to court after the board initially rejected the project amid similar community concerns about traffic and safety.

At the Dec. 12 meeting, Mangano told board members a Starbucks would “do tremendous business there, but they're going to screw our lives up.”

The project's traffic engineer, Matt Seckler from Stonefield Engineering, said at the hearing that to address congestion concerns, the developer has proposed widening Alexander Avenue so three northbound lanes would be created to accommodate more cars. He said the timing of a traffic light near the site also could be shortened.

However, Harold Goldrich, 74, whose family lives four houses from the proposed location, said he already has trouble backing out of his driveway. Goldrich said he worries the coffee chain would aggravate the situation, especially if the traffic light's timing gets shorter.

“I fear there will be even more traffic,” he said.

Smithtown's Planning Department also listed concerns about the potential traffic impacts on Alexander Avenue, according to project documents filed with the town.

Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman Ed Benz didn't return requests for comment about the proposal.

Town Planning Director Peter Hans said last week that the Starbucks application remains pending before the zoning board and no date has been set for a decision.

Attorney Vincent Trimarco, who represents Basser-Kaufman of Smithtown LLC, said the board will “have to decide based on our application” when asked about resident concerns about the proposed project.

“Many times the board grants it, but they grant with conditions, so I don’t know what they’re going to do. So I hope we did a good application,” he added.