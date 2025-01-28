State awards millions for key LI projects, including Riverhead waterfront, Long Beach boardwalk 

Plans for a waterfront amphitheater in Riverhead, boardwalk additions in Long Beach, renovated community center in Mineola and new park in Port Washington North will get a boost of more than $4.8 million in state funding aimed at new amenities to enhance recreation, state officials announced Tuesday.

The projects are among 45 statewide awarded more than $100 million, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. All are located within “pro-housing” communities, a state designation that allows communities to tap into $650 million in state funds if they demonstrate an increased housing stock or commitment to reaching affordable-housing goals.

Statewide, 273 municipalities have been certified, including 11 on Long Island.

Added housing development heightens the need for parks, sewers and other infrastructure, Hochul said at a news conference in Schenectady Tuesday. “All this goes with growth,” she said. “We’re not saying ‘grow’ without providing that lifeline of support.”

Here's a look at several key Island projects where the funds will be spent.

Riverhead

Riverhead Town plans to use the bulk — $1.4 million — of its nearly $1.6 million award to build an amphitheater and park on the Peconic River. Town officials have estimated the amphitheater could cost $2.8 million.

“That’s the one project we had the least funding for,” Riverhead Supervisor Tim Hubbard said of the amphitheater in an interview Tuesday.

The tiered, open-air band shell is designed as a barrier in the flood-prone area and will host performances, movie nights and fitness classes. “It was designed to accept water during a flood without harming the structure,” Hubbard said.

The amphitheater is one of six components of a town square planned for Riverhead that will include an upper and lower square with an adaptive playground, boutique hotel, multilevel parking garage and improvements to Main Street.

The amphitheater is one of six components of a town square, seen in this rendering, planned for Riverhead. Credit: Town of Riverhead

Riverhead Community Development Director Dawn Thomas expects to break ground on the upper town square and playground by late summer and work in phases.

“The amenities that we’re developing downtown will make it a special place for people to live,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

The remaining $187,000 will be used to extend a water main to support the expansion of the Suffolk Theater, which is adding dressing rooms, an orchestra pit and apartments downtown.

Long Beach

City officials plan to enhance its 2.25-mile boardwalk with $1.45 million in state funding.

Three boardwalk extensions, or "bump-outs," are planned that could make way for two new concession buildings, commercial space and bathrooms. Officials also said the expansion would provide space for events, pop-up markets and shaded seating areas.

"It's the attraction that brings everybody to Long Beach, as well as the beach," City Manager Daniel Creighton said in an interview Tuesday.

Three boardwalk extensions, or "bump-outs," are being planned for the Long Beach boardwalk. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Creighton described the extensions as "bump-outs" that would extend the boardwalk north or south and allow for shade, additional concession stands and small tents that vendors could rent to sell trinkets and wares. The total project cost is estimated at $2.9 million and the city is contributing the remaining funds, officials said.

"These bump-outs will allow us to have an economic driver for the boardwalk at all times," he said.

City spokesman John McNally said Tuesday that exact placement of the new amenities will be determined through a public engagement process.

Mineola

The village will get $1.13 million to renovate its community center, which is connected to Village Hall. The center is used by youth groups, senior groups, nonprofits and more.

“It’s an old, parochial building,” said Village Clerk Bryan Rivera. “Now we have all these new residents coming in. We wanted to create a place for the new and old residents alike that’s up to date.”

Improvements to the building will include renovations to the gymnasium and kitchen, as well as new lighting and windows.

Rivera said he was particularly looking forward to the installation of a new HVAC system.

“Half the time the heat or the A/C doesn’t work, so we’re constantly repairing it,” he said. “I’m just happy we’ll have a space that can be fully utilized all year-round without these interruptions.”

Port Washington North

The $675,000 in state funding will be spent on a $2.4 million accessible playground for children with disabilities and autism.

The playground will be built on a 4.75-acre parcel near Channel Drive, and Mayor Robert Weitzner previously told Newsday he hopes to begin construction this year.

It will include equipment that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and feature musical playground equipment and sensory stations, Newsday previously reported.

With Joshua Needelman