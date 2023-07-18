Plan to add green space at Kings Point park progressing

Great Neck Park District officials are inching closer to buying two land parcels that would increase the size of Steppingstone Park, a waterfront recreation area in Kings Point.

Last week the North Hempstead Town Board unanimously passed two resolutions that allow the park district to move forward with the $3.25 million acquisition of about 0.7 acres.

The district will issue a bond for $2.75 million, while also using $500,000 in district funds for the purchase.

“It’s our duty from the Great Neck Park District to protect the natural environment and develop parkland for our residents,” park district superintendent Jason Marra said at the meeting.

Steppingstone Park is now about 12.8 acres. It has a marina with boat launch ramp, a sailing school, picnic tables, play areas for children and also hosts a summer weekend concert series.

Two single-family homes on Hewlett Lane are slated for demolition under the plan to add the green space. Park district officials noted the same family owns both homes, which are on one parcel, along with unoccupied waterfront land that makes up the other parcel.

The family gave the park district the first shot at buying all the property and has signed one contract to sell it all, according to park district attorney Christopher J. Prior.

“These sorts of opportunities are rare and should be seized when they happen,” he said in an interview last week.

The parcels are on the east side of Steppingstone Park and the houses are next to the park's marina. The marina overlooks Long Island Sound and is about a mile from Stepping Stones Lighthouse.

Separately, local preservationists who want to restore the nearly 150 year-old lighthouse are looking for a new steward for the structure after claiming North Hempstead officials have failed in their duty to restore it after assuming management in 2008, Newsday previously reported.

Since the park district is a special district within the town, park officials must go through the town to authorize financing for improvements for Steppingstone Park, Prior said.

Park district residents, however, will have to pay the bond back. Prior said the district has estimated a homeowner's tax bill will go up by $6 to $7 annually.

Park officials said they don't currently have a plan for the extra land but there would be protections in place when it comes to potentially reselling or developing it.

“This is going to be government-owned parkland and there are very strict rules on how parkland could ever be alienated,” Prior said at the meeting. “Special New York State legislation is required.”

The attorney noted in an interview that park district officials are hoping the deal will be finalized by year's end.

Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey, a district resident, called it a “wonderful thing when we can expand our green areas.”