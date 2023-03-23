First pipe placed for new water line extending from pine barrens to Southold

The Suffolk County Water Authority on Thursday began what officials called an “ambitious project” to extend a water supply line that will stretch eight miles from the central pine barrens and into the Town of Southold.

The approximately $35 million project will take several years to complete and represents the largest capital project in the SCWA’s history, according to agency CEO Jeff Szabo.

The North Fork Halpin Transmission Line will transport water from Flanders to the Laurel Lake pump station to ease the stress on existing wells in Southold Town and to preserve the area's shallow aquifer, officials said.

Southold Supervisor Scott Russell said the benefits will be threefold: reducing the risk of saltwater intrusion, ensuring clean water access for the community and providing for the aquifer's long-term health.

Joe Pokorny, the SCWA’s deputy chief executive officer for operations, called it a “big” and “ambitious” project as crews placed the first pipe into the ground on Peconic Bay Boulevard near Laurel Lane in Laurel.

Work will gradually continue west through the Town of Riverhead, which is served by its own water district, as well as through Indian Island County Park.

Pokorny said the SCWA has made “a lot of improvements to the distribution on the North Fork itself,” to prepare for when the pipeline becomes operational.

“These are like arteries in your body. The more open they are, the larger they are, the more blood can flow and the more water can flow,” he said.

The pipeline will lessen the “competition” for water in an area where farming remains prominent, he added.

Szabo said the targeted completion date is around 2029-2030. The agency is actively seeking federal and state grant funding to offset the cost, officials said.

Ty Fuller, the SCWA’s lead hydrogeologist and director of strategic initiatives, recalled working on the North Fork in East Marion about 24 years ago for one his first projects. He said he was surprised by the shallowness of the wells.

“You’re in an area where you have isolated, shallow bubbles of fresh water, unlike the mainland where that fresh water can extend hundreds of feet,” he said. “Out here, the line between fresh water and seawater may only be 100 feet. That concerned me.”

He referred to the transmission line as a “pivotal moment” and the start of something that had been discussed for decades. Operating the current 61 shallow wells on the North Fork is an “unstainable situation,” he said.

The pipeline ultimately will transport about 6,000 gallons of water a minute, Pokorny said. Crews can install between 600 to 700 feet per day under ideal conditions, officials said.

“This will provide a safe and robust supply of drinking water forever,” said SCWA chairman Patrick Halpin.

He said the current wells will still be maintained and operated as needed.

Russell encouraged residents to do their part to conserve water and reduce usage when possible.

“Southold is changing radically,” he said. “What we all have to do is recognize that even with this huge, plentiful supply that the water authority is bringing in, we have to match their commitment.”