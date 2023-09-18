East Hampton legislator back to business after cancer treatment 

East Hampton Town Councilwoman Sylvia Overby returned to the town board last week after a four-month medical absence and revealed she'd been undergoing cancer treatment.

“It’s been a really hard summer for me, which included surgery and hospital visits several times,” Overby, 71, said at the start of the Sept. 12 meeting.

Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc and other colleagues welcomed Overby back to the dais.

“It’s really wonderful to have you back,” Van Scoyoc told her. “I know you’ve faced significant challenges.”

In an interview later, Overby said it was "really important" to see her colleagues again.

“They’re very uplifting for me and they’ve sent lovely messages and cards through this whole health issue I’m having,” she added.

The Amagansett resident has been on the town board for 12 years and previously spent seven years on the town’s planning board.

Overby declined to give more details on her diagnosis, but said her body had responded “positively” to treatment.

In January, the councilwoman announced she wouldn't seek reelection in November and was looking forward to spending more time with her children and grandchildren.

Overby said last week she still plans to serve out the rest of her term, which ends in December.

“I still have a few things I’m very passionate about that I’d like to see move forward,” she said.

Overby said she didn’t know about her illness until May when she went to a hospital by ambulance following a town board meeting.

“It did come out of nowhere,” she said. “It was a real shocker for me.”

Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez had announced at a June town board meeting how colleagues would cover Overby's committee responsibilities.

Overby said she followed town business while away from her duties by watching meetings online and with updates from her secretary and fellow board members.