Opposition fails to take bite out of plan for Hauppauge food chains 

Smithtown’s town board has approved a zoning change that will allow a proposal for a multi-restaurant project in Hauppauge to move forward despite neighborhood opposition.

Legislators voted 5-0 at a Sept. 5 meeting to approve the rezoning of an empty 4.18-acre parcel on Route 111 from office business to neighborhood business.

The approval, following a June recommendation from the planning board, brings a project closer to fruition that calls for the construction of a Taco Bell, a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant and two yet-to-be-determined businesses.

Bay Shore-based J. Nazzaro Partnership LLC, the developer behind the proposal, didn't return requests for comment Monday.

A final site plan approval for the project will require a vote by both the planning and town boards at a yet-to-be-determined date, according to town officials.

The plan calls for the construction of three buildings with a combined 9,332 square feet, two of which would house the fast food restaurants. The third building would be divided for use by two other to-be-determined tenants, according to the plan.

The property was formerly the home of a Blockbuster video store, a Burger King and two small office buildings that since have been demolished.

The land has been vacant for several years, which played a role in the town board’s decision to rezone the property, Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim said in an interview last week.

“It’s been a blighted sight for quite some time,” Wehrheim added. “ … Just like we’ve done with a lot of other blighted sights, we try to fit the proper development in them.”

Wehrheim noted the surrounding area has several restaurants already and said the proposal would be a “logical fit” and also bring in business that would generate jobs and tax revenue.

Town staffers have contacted residents who voiced concerns about the proposed project at an August public hearing and assured them the location will have proper noise and light buffers, according to the supervisor.

Wehrheim added that issues such as rodent control and lighting-related issues at the property would be regulated by the town code.

However, some nearby residents said in interviews Monday they still have concerns about the project.

Besides noise and light worries, Gary Fortmeyer, 67, listed other potential negatives as traffic, late-night loitering and the potential for the return of feral cats he said once were attracted to site garbage bins.

Mary LaCorte, who lives behind the proposed site, has concerns that town officials are prioritizing new business over residential quality-of-life issues.

“If someone is going to profit from there being restaurants back there, I’m sure that’s going to be in the forefront instead of the six or 10 neighbors that are going to be affected by having restaurants in our backyard," she said.