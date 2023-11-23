Seasonably chilly temps, balloon-friendly winds for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will step off with seasonably chilly temperatures Thursday morning, with balloon-friendly winds, while Long Islanders can look forward to mostly sunny skies after Wednesday’s rains.

The temperature for the beginning of the parade will be in the mid to upper 40s, said Jim Connolly, a meteorologist in the Upton office of the National Weather Service.

The high temperatures on Long Island are expected to be in the lower 50s, he said. Winds will be 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts around 20, and stronger winds at the coast, he said. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s.

Black Friday will be another dry day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will dip to the low to mid 20s on most of the Island Friday night.

Saturday will see highs in the 40s under mostly sunny skies, with lows again in the low to mid 20s.

There’s a slight chance of rain Sunday afternoon, and rain is likely Sunday night.

“We’re not expecting it to be too heavy,” Connolly said.

Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Rain will taper off Monday morning. The high will be around 50.

Tuesday will be colder, with highs in the lower 40s.