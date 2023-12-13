Mixed-use Riverhead apartment complex plan advances amid residents' concerns

Plans for a five-story, 133-unit apartment complex on a main thoroughfare in Riverhead gained a key town approval last week, a move officials hope will be a catalyst for downtown revival despite public objection.

The town board voted 5-0 to issue preliminary site plan approval for the project at a meeting Dec. 5.

Town officials tout the mixed-use project by Jericho-based Georgica Green Ventures at the corner of West Main Street and Sweezy Avenue as a way to improve connectivity between downtown and Riverhead's LIRR station. But the proposal is also facing opposition from residents over what they say are economic and environmental ramifications.

“This is taking an area that is very blighted, has been provided very little attention in the last 20 years,” to make it vibrant, said Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

The project, called The Vue, includes 25 studios, 83 one-bedroom and 25 two-bedroom market-rate rentals, plus 4,700 square feet of retail space and outdoor seating across from the Peconic River. The two-acre site is within an overlay district established by the town to spur development in distressed areas.

David Gallo, president of Georgica Green Ventures, said he’s eager to break ground on the project, which must still obtain final site plan approval.

“It’s a historic downtown, it’s on the waterfront … it’s got great bones," Gallo said.

Before issuing an approval Dec. 5, the board received 55 petitions against the project calling for an environmental study, a new traffic study and analysis examining the impact the development could have on school enrollment, police and ambulance services, water and other resources.

Though the town board previously determined that a full environmental study was not necessary, several mitigation measures are required as part of the approval, including a new traffic signal at the intersection and water infrastructure improvements to support increased demand.

Water district officials said the facilities surrounding the property are thought to be more than 100 years old and the developer would be responsible for a new water main, which could cost $899,000.

Cindy Clifford, president of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association, said Wednesday the traffic study was done in 2020, when many were staying home during the pandemic.

“We’re looking at another five-story apartment, which really does not fit into the Riverhead that we know,” Clifford said.

Residents have long expressed concerns over apartment proposals downtown. Five other complexes have already been built on Main Street with a range of affordable, market-rate and luxury apartments.

The units at The Vue could range from $2,200 per month for a studio to $3,400 for a two-bedroom.

Georgica Green Ventures also built Riverview Lofts, a 116-unit workforce housing complex on East Main Street in 2021, which has retail shops occupied by a Pilates studio, Mexican sweet shop, taqueria and selfie studio.

Georgica Green Ventures is one of two master developers selected to redevelop a parking lot across from the Riverhead LIRR station with 243 apartments, retail space and a parking garage.

During a hearing on The Vue last month, residents criticized the developers for planning to seek tax abatements for the project through the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, though no application has been filed yet.

Mike Foley of the Reeves Park neighborhood said he opposes the proposal because it doesn’t include affordable housing.

“If they’re looking to increase their profit margins off the backs of taxpayers of this town, that is improper,” Foley said.

Town officials say Riverhead has its fair share of workforce housing, and there’s demand for market-rate rentals that would target people like doctors and nurses.

“The hospital is doing nothing but expanding,” said councilman and incoming supervisor Tim Hubbard, referring to Peconic Bay Medical Center. The hospital, which is the largest employer in Riverhead with 1,418 employees, announced earlier this year a $92 million plan that includes building a larger emergency room and new women’s care unit.

“This is exactly what young professionals need,” Hubbard said.