Big upgrade planned for St. James ballfield

A ballfield at a St. James park will be getting $600,000 in improvements that residents and town officials hope will help attract large state softball and baseball tournaments.

Smithtown’s town board recently voted to bond for up to $600,000 for the project to improve field no. 4 at Veterans Memorial Park on Moriches Road, often called “Moriches Park.”

The park has several fields for baseball and softball, along with tennis courts, basketball courts, a picnic area and other amenities.

Work on the improvements, which will include new artificial turf, backstops, fencing and a sprinkler system, is expected to start in April and finish by June, according to Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

The park got upgrades a few years ago, with town officials in 2021 spending $420,000 to renovate it and three other recreation areas. The improvements then were a basketball court resurfacing and artificial turf baseball infields.

Richard Tomitz, president of St. James-Smithtown Little League, said the field has wear and tear and the maintenance and upkeep of the park in years past “was not the greatest.”

But he applauded the 2021 improvements and said they helped to keep youth baseball and softball participation up while creating the opportunity for the area to host big tournaments.

In particular, the park last year for the first time hosted the annual statewide softball tournament for children of ages 10 through 12 and up, Tomitz said.

Wehrheim said the softball tournament drew many people to the area last year and generated business for the local economy.

Patricia Clark, a member and former president of civic group Celebrate St. James, said she welcomes any improvements to the park so local children can have a place to play.

“As a town resident, I’m always grateful for improvements for the kids,” Clark said.