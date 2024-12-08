Static over Wading River cellphone tower plan

Riverhead Town officials last week gave a green light for a new 213-foot-tall cellphone tower in Wading River, a move they said will boost emergency communications but has sparked opposition among neighbors who are now considering legal action. The town board voted 5-0 Tuesday to bypass local zoning rules, allowing the tower to be built at the Wading River Fire Department headquarters on North Country Road. Fire district officials have said spotty cell service in the area and gaps in coverage put first responders at an “extreme disadvantage.” Riverhead Councilman Ken Rothwell, a volunteer for the Wading River Fire Department, said he knows firsthand that if there's a fire or other emergency, the lack of coverage is dangerous. “I am sitting basically in a hole in Wading River,” he said. “Every second counts, and without radio communications, we fail.” Nearby residents agree that better connectivity is needed but are concerned about what they see as potential hazards associated with the tower’s proximity to their homes. "It's unconscionable," said Michael Sanchez, whose backyard abuts the firehouse property. He said the town should have considered other technologies or other locations for the tower. “In 10 years, wireless service will not be what it is today," Sanchez, 57, said. "And we will be left with this monstrosity.” The tower was proposed in September 2023 by the fire district, East Patchogue-based Elite Towers and Verizon Wireless and isn’t allowed under town zoning because the location is in a residential area. The conundrum led Riverhead to conduct a special review known as the Monroe Balancing Test at a hearing last month. That review factors in public benefit and whether alternate sites exist in determining whether projects should be exempt from zoning rules. At last week's meeting, Rothwell consulted town attorney Erik Howard before voting on the measure. Howard said it would not be an ethics violation for Rothwell to cast a vote in favor of the proposal. Hilly, densely wooded terrain interferes with cell signals in the area, fire officials said. “There’s a lot of low-lying areas and because of the topography, radio waves can’t get in,” Terrence Culhane, a Wading River fire commissioner, said in an interview. He cited a recent fire that left volunteers unable to communicate requests for additional units and provide crucial updates on conditions. Poor service also hinders the department’s ability to share information on patient condition with area hospitals. Calling for help in an emergency also can be precarious as landlines become a thing of the past, Culhane said. Elite Towers is paying to build the tower, a cost Culhane estimated at $1.2 million. Verizon plans to install three antennas, and future carriers could install antennas below theirs, according to the application. Carriers would pay monthly fees to the fire district and Elite Towers, which Culhane said would be split equally. He estimated the tower could generate $3,500 monthly for the fire district, and that money would go toward maintenance and upgrades to its communication network. Joanne Romano, who lives next door, and two dozen neighbors are concerned the tower will be an eyesore that sticks out far above the tree line, could negatively impact property values, and pose potential safety hazards, from radiation exposure to falling ice during winter storms. The group, Wading River Community Action Committee, wanted the town to consider other sites for the tower. Romano, 64, wants the project put on hold while more research is done on health impacts. “You don’t solve the problem by creating a bigger one,” she said. The potential risks of radiation from cellphones and towers are the subject of debate. Several federal agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there's insufficient evidence to link radio-frequency radiation with cancer and other illnesses. But the CDC notes that radio frequency radiation is classified as a "possible" carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. The federal Telecommunications Act of 1996 prevents towns from rejecting cell towers if they meet emissions standards. A report submitted by Gregory Alvarez, an attorney for the applicant, said radio-frequency emissions from the proposed tower would be “less than ½ of 1% of the permitted standard,” according to the report. The Federal Communications Commission uses a standard from 1996 for determining acceptable radio-frequency radiation exposure. But in 2021, a Washington, D.C., circuit court ruled that the agency reexamine the standard and review potential neurological and reproductive health impacts. The results are still pending. The group of 26 neighbors hired Andrew Campanelli, a Merrick-based attorney that specializes in cell tower litigation, to organize against the project. Campanelli said exempting the project from local zoning is “irresponsible” of the Riverhead board, and that his clients are considering suing. “Cell towers are a necessary evil, but this board should not condone the irresponsible placement of a cell tower,” Campanelli said. In the report, Alvarez also notes that alternative sites were considered: at a nearby church, golf course and shopping complex, and that each did not respond to inquiries from the applicants. Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard empathized with residents but asked them to consider the greater good. “If this tower were to be built next to my house, would I be in favor of it? Absolutely not,” Hubbard said at the Tuesday meeting. “But when I look at the whole picture … that far outweighs any concern I have.” Culhane said Wednesday that the district can now seek building permits and begin construction, which he hopes will be complete in April.

Tower exempt from zoning rules

Neighbors cite concerns

