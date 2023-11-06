Wyandanch mental health service provider seeks zoning variance

An organization that provides mental health services has applied to Babylon Town for a zoning variance as part of its plan to build new office space in an area of Wyandanch where such a use isn't permitted.

The nonprofit Federation of Organizations has been leasing about 4,000 square feet of space at 240 Long Island Ave. in Wyandanch since 2014 and says it wants to move to a new location to meet a growing need for services.

The organization, based in West Babylon, wants to tear down a dilapidated building it owns at 8 S. 18th St. and build a two-story, 8,000-square-foot building.

The agency has applied for a special exception use permit since the location is zoned under a code for the $500 million revitalization effort known as the Wyandanch Rising project that doesn't include office space.

A public hearing on the matter will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday at town hall.

Pictured are officials from the nonprofit Federation of Organizations, which provides mental health services and has applied for a zoning variance for this property it owns on South 18th Street in Wyandanch as it seeks to build new office space here. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Elizabeth Galati, the nonprofit's deputy chief operating officer, said it serves more than 500 people at its current location and the need has increased in recent years.

In a letter to the town, the agency said the proposed new location would provide services related to “mental health, substance use and coordination of primary care” and allow them to expand and "integrate behavioral, substance abuse and physical health more comprehensively.”

Galati said the idea for the new location would be taking "more of a holistic approach looking at the whole individual and all the different areas of their needs.”

The site would be open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed Sundays.

Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said he will vote for the special exception use permit.

“This checks off all the boxes,” Schaffer said. “It’s rehabilitating an eyesore commercial property and this is an organization that is helping people, providing services and guidance to those in need.”