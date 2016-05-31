1 of LaGuardia’s main parking lots closing for $4B renovation

One of the main parking lots at LaGuardia Airport will be closed beginning Wednesday as a $4 billion, multiyear redevelopment plan formally kicks off.

Lot P3, with 920 spaces just to the east of Terminal B, will close Wednesday, and the 2,700-space parking garage near Terminal B will close in July, said the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport.

Officials said the agency will formally seal the financial deal Wednesday with LaGuardia Gateway Partners, which will build and operate a new Terminal B — the central terminal for the airport — with a hall connecting it to Terminal C to the east.

About two-thirds of the funds for the project will come from a combination of private investment from LaGuardia Gateway Partners, existing passenger facility charges, and concession revenue from stores in the terminal, the Port Authority said.

The closing of the lots is “the first phase of the [redevelopment] project,” the agency said.

Another lot, P10, will open in July near the old Marine Air Terminal, and travelers can take a free shuttle bus from there to the terminals. That lot is currently for employee parking, according to Port Authority documents.

The agency did not reply Tuesday to specific questions about the potential for fewer parking spaces during construction. Nor could the agency say how long the lots would be closed, although agency documents say the overall project should take eight years.

“Construction requires the closure of several parking lots, limiting available parking,” an advisory said. “Instead of driving, customers are urged to find other means to transportation to the airport.’’

The airport experienced traffic congestion Tuesday “due to construction,” the agency said in an advisory. But officials said it was unrelated to the redevelopment project.

Some of the congestion was due to volume the day after the holiday weekend, and some to the repaving of Runway Drive, an airport roadway that runs parallel to the Grand Central parkway, an agency spokesman said.

The airport redevelopment has gotten the personal attention of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who first announced plans to upgrade the region’s airports in 2014, after Vice President Joe Biden referred to LaGuardia as a “Third World” airport.

Biden flew to New York for the announcement of the redevelopment and sat smiling by Cuomo’s side as the governor repeated the “Third World” comment.