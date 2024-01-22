NYC's Second Avenue Subway to begin with $182 million contract, and lessons learned from LIRR

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is weeks away from beginning work on a $7 billion effort to extend its Second Avenue Subway, and is looking to apply lessons from two recent Long Island Rail Road megaprojects, MTA officials said Monday.

The transit agency on Monday announced it had awarded C.A.C. Industries, Inc. a $182 million contract to begin work on phase two of the Second Avenue Subway, which will add three new train stations in East Harlem. The project will extend the line, which currently ends at 96th Street, to 125th Street, with connections to the Lexington Avenue subway line and to Metro-North.

MTA officials said the utility relocation work included in the new contract should begin by March. The remaining work, which is expected to last into the early 2030s, will be spread over three other contracts.

After nearly a century of planning, the first phase of the Second Avenue Subway was completed in 2017 at a cost of around $4.3 billion. While MTA officials have said the new subway line was a success — being used by as many as 200,000 daily riders at its peak — they also acknowledged that they would have done some things different if they had them to do over again.

“Phase 1 could have been delivered better, faster, and cheaper. We’ve learned the lessons from it,” MTA capital construction president Jamie Torres-Springer said at a press briefing in Manhattan Monday.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Torres-Springer said among the mistakes in the early days of the project was designing stations bigger than they needed to be, and not anticipating issues that delayed the project and “should have been identified in advance,” including softer-than-expected ground conditions for tunneling and necessary real estate acquisitions.

“The organizational structure was unfocused, and it was unclear where the decision-making power lay,” Torres-Springer said. “The project wasn’t structured for success.”

Going forward with the next phase of the Second Avenue Subway, MTA officials say they will look to emulate the successes of two recent LIRR megaprojects — the $2.4 billion Third Track in Nassau County, and the $700 million renovation of the railroad’s Penn Station concourse. Both efforts were delivered on-time and on-budget, the MTA has said.

MTA deputy chief development officer Mark Roche, who headed the Third Track effort in its early days and is now leading the Second Avenue Subway, said the MTA learned from those projects, in which a contractor handled more of the projects’ design than usual. “We got out of the way. That’s the major factor,” Roche said. “That created … so many less problems. They could solve problems themselves.”

To save time and money on the Second Avenue Subway, which is set to receive $3.5 billion in federal grant funding, MTA officials have already reduced the size of the three proposed new stations, and have opted to use a tunnel that was built in the 1970s for a future Second Avenue Subway line, but later abandoned. The MTA’s original plan called for that tunnel to be demolished.